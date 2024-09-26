Al-Gharafa Secures Third In 39Th Arab Handball Championship

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 26 (KUNA) -- Qatar's Al-Gharafa won on Thursday against Kuwait's Al-Qadsia with a score of (33-26), securing them third place in the 39th Arab Handball Clubs Championship.

The match was held in the Saad Al-Abdullah Sports Hall, with the first half being sided to Qatar's team at (18-11), and in the second half, Al-Gharafa managed to secure victory with a score of (33-26).

The 39th Arab Handball Championship, which began in 16 September, will be concluding today Thursday with a final match between Kuwait's Al-Salmiyah against Al-Kuwait. (end)

