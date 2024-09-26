Egypt Warns Once More Against Region's Slide Into Serious Clashes

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 26 (KUNA) -- Egypt has cautioned again against slithering the Middle East region into armed clashes with serious consequences that could be uncontrollable if the Israeli brutal aggression on the Gaza Strip and Lebanon does not stop.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Egypt's Foreign said ongoing Israeli aggression against Palestinian people in Gaza and its military escalation in Lebanon might lead to risky repercussions on the region's peoples.

Egypt will carry on its efforts along with international and regional parties to stop this risky escalation, it said.

Egypt called for an immediate, permanent and inclusive halt of Israeli occupation attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, it stated.

Cairo reiterated its support to all proposed initiatives and preparations aiming to reach a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire in the region, it elaborated, referring to ongoing communication with concerned bodies in this regard.

Reaching lull in the region is related to the stop of Israeli occupation on Gaza and the implementation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions, the statement noted. (end)









