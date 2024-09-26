Kuwait FM Discusses Regional Developments With UNRWA Chief, Luxembourg FM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 26 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya discussed Thursday regional developments, especially in the situation in the Gaza Strip, with chief of the UN Palestinian refugee agency and Luxembourg minister of foreign affairs.

The discussion was held during a business breakfast co-organized by Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) Philippe Lazzarini and Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade and Minister for Cooperation of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly currently held in New York.

The ministerial meeting reviewed the latest regional and international developments, especially in the Palestinian territories and the tragic situation in the Gaza Strip.

During the meeting, Lazzarini provided the attendants with a detailed explanation of the challenges facing UNRWA, mainly the attacks on its personnel and the efforts to undermine its humanitarian efforts to aid Palestinian refugees around the world. (end)

