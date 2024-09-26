The Canadian Association Of Occupational Therapists Launches A Petition To Fight For Better Coverage Of OT Services Across Canada

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ottawa, ON, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Association of Occupational Therapists (CAOT) has launched a petition advocating for improved insurance coverage of occupational therapy (OT) services across Canada. With more than 5,400 signatures to date, the association is urging Canadians to use their voices and sign the“Advocating for occupational therapy coverage!” petition before the end of OT Month on October 31.

Currently, the availability of occupational therapy services through extended benefits across the country is patchy at best, leaving many individuals with little to no insurance coverage. As a result, health professionals may not refer their clients/patients to occupational therapy services due to concerns about the financial implications.

Occupational therapy helps people of all ages overcome challenges completing everyday tasks or activities (occupations). Occupational therapists provide low-cost, high-impact solutions to support their client's physical and mental health concerns. Whether it's someone living with any injury, condition, or disability that makes it hard to go through their daily routine or they would like to prevent issues before they occur, OTs can develop strategies and goals to help them thrive.

“We believe that all Canadians should have access to occupational therapy services to support their health and well-being, whether it's in community settings or through workplace benefits,” says Phillip Wendt, CAOT's President.“By signing the petition and sharing it on social media during OT Month, you're joining CAOT in the fight for better coverage of occupational therapy services across the country and helping us advocate for increased access across the country.”

To sign the petition, go to Change.org and for more information and advocacy updates, visit CAOT's website .

About the Canadian Association of Occupational Therapists

The Canadian Association of Occupational Therapists (CAOT) is a national organization that supports more than 20,000 occupational therapists (OTs), occupational therapist assistants (OTAs), and students who work or study in Canada. We provide resources, services, and learning opportunities that assist OTs in achieving excellence in their professional practice. Additionally, CAOT provides leadership in the development and promotion of the occupational therapy profession in Canada and internationally.

