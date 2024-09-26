Micah Raskin, MIRAL Records President And Manager Of The Raskins, Announces Newly Signed Licensing And Distribution Deal

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Micah Raskin , Manager, says,“It must be double vision!” Vydia, a company owned by twins Jason and Joel Jordan, has signed identical twins The Raskins to a new licensing and distribution deal to handle the Raskins' entire catalog.Jason Jordan (former President of Imagem Music, SVP A&R at Republic Records, VP A&R at Music Group, Director A&R at Columbia Records), and Joel T. Jordan (Founder of music fintech company SynchTank/IRIS) draw from decades of experience in the music industry. General Manager Mike Glaser (musician, producer, engineer, artist) joins them in this venture and leads the way in creative artist development. The Raskins have known and respected brothers Jason and Joel Jordan for over ten years and are thrilled to be in this collaboration.Micah Raskin and The Raskins acknowledge that the music industry has shifted to streaming platforms. Therefore, it's essential to partner with a good licensing agent where The Raskins' music can be placed in more movies, television, and commercials.Music sync licensing is all about using music to enhance any visual content. This could mean adding tracks to video games, TV shows, films, or product advertising. Think about the tunes one hears during car ads or in video games. This type of distribution will allow The Raskins to reach a wider audience and gain maximum exposure.With their vast collection of over 200 original songs, many of which have already been placed in TV and film, will now be handled in a well-deserved manner."This is a great opportunity for us to get more of our music out there and in front of a whole new audience of listeners,” said Micah Raskin.For all the latest information on The Raskins, go to

