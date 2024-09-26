Functional Medicine Coaching Academy Announces Recipients Of Inaugural Community Impact Scholarships

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Five passionate individuals will use their full scholarships to bring coaching to underserved communities through FMCA's September 2024 program.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Functional Coaching Academy (FMCA), in collaboration with the Institute for Functional Medicine (IFM) and supported by the VoLo Foundation, is excited to announce the recipients of its first-ever FMCA Community Impact Scholarships.

Five individuals have been awarded full scholarships to enroll in FMCA's September 2024 Health Coach Certification Program, enabling them to expand their impact in underserved communities.

With over 460 applications received, the selection process highlighted the diversity of efforts across the nation aimed at bringing functional medicine and health coaching to populations in need. Each scholarship recipient brings a unique passion and commitment to making holistic health more accessible.

Meet the Scholarship Recipients:

Shavonne Lewis: With a career spanning over 15 years in strategic communications and diversity leadership, Shavonne aims to use her FMCA training to improve access to health resources for disabled communities of color. She also plans to integrate holistic health approaches into her work with faith communities, blending spirituality and physical health to support healing.

Mónica Aguilar Alvarez: A passionate advocate for disability inclusion and support for vulnerable women, Mónica plans to incorporate her Functional Medicine Health Coach training into her work with diverse populations. From survivors of sexual violence to low-income families and people with disabilities, Mónica is committed to creating comprehensive well-being strategies for all.

Ikaika Molina: As a Chef Health Coach with Na Pu'uwai, the Native Hawaiian Healthcare System, Ikaika blends personalized nutrition guidance with health coaching to empower communities in Hawaii. He also mentors at-risk youth and collaborates with healthcare professionals to support clients with chronic conditions and wellness goals.

Deborah Goodie: Deborah has dedicated her 30-year career to preventive health, focusing on underserved Alaskan communities. With FMCA certification, she plans to bring health coaching to remote populations, leveraging online services and addressing challenges such as food accessibility and healthcare disparities.

Dr. Barbara A. Soniat: A retired academic in health sciences and social work, Dr. Barbara is dedicated to promoting health among older adults and vulnerable populations. In Southeast Louisiana, she supports faith-based health programs, including coaching initiatives for both children and adults, with a focus on overcoming health disparities.

FMCA is proud to welcome these leaders to its September 2024 class, where they will continue their mission to bring health and wellness to new communities. Their stories reflect FMCA's commitment to fostering change and promoting health equity through functional medicine coaching.

Exciting Opportunity for March 2025:

We're excited to announce that applications for FMCA's Community Impact Scholarships for the March 2025 Health Coach Certification Program will open on October 1, 2024. These scholarships are designed to support individuals who are passionate about making a positive impact on underserved communities.

About FMCA:

The Functional Medicine Coaching Academy (FMCA) is a leading institution in the field of health coaching, committed to educating the next generation of health coaches in the principles of functional medicine. In partnership with the Institute for Functional Medicine, FMCA offers comprehensive training that empowers coaches to make a meaningful impact in the health and wellness space.

About VoLo Foundation:

VoLo Foundation is a private nonprofit organization with a mission“to accelerate change and global impact by supporting science-based climate solutions, enhancing education, and improving health.” The foundation envisions a planet where all beings are ensured access to a sustainable and clean environment, health services, and education.

