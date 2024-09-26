National Committee On Childcare Reform Announces United Action And Possible Rolling Closures

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Association of Alberta Childcare Entrepreneurs

Nationwide campaign to highlight needed reforms to Canada's childcare system to address challenges caused by Canada-Wide Early and Child Care program.

- Krystal ChurcherCALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The National Committee on Childcare Reform, a committee that was formed by childcare operators from across Canada through the Association of Alberta Childcare Entrepreneurs (AACE), will be launching a Week of Awareness campaign from coast to coast during the week of October 21 to 25, 2024.This campaign will shine a spotlight on the urgent need for reform in the country's childcare system, with a particular focus on the challenges posed by the Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care (CWELCC) program.The campaign could include nationwide rolling childcare centre closures, as well as Q&A sessions for parents, a T-shirt campaign, and engagement with media, policymakers, and the public to drive meaningful conversations about the future of childcare in Canada."We are at a critical juncture in childcare in Canada," says AACE Chair, Krystal Churcher. "The CWELCC program, while well-intentioned, has led to unintended consequences that threaten our childcare system. It's time for real, on-the-ground voices to be heard and for the government to take action that truly supports access, quality, and parent choice."While CWELCC has resulted in reduced child care fees for some parents, it is failing the majority of eligible Canadians, with only one-third of Canadians able to access an affordable $10-a-day space. The Week of Awareness will highlight this and other concerns that childcare operators have with the current implementation of CWELCC. The campaign will call for immediate action from policymakers. Childcare operators from all provinces and territories will participate, bringing forward their unique perspectives and the voices of the families they serve.AACE urges everyone who believes in the importance of quality childcare to join them in this vital effort. For more information about the Week of Awareness and how you can get involved, please visit aacenational .About AACE:The Association of Alberta Childcare Entrepreneurs (AACE) represents for-profit and non-profit childcare centres and day home operators across Alberta. AACE is dedicated to advocating for policies that support a thriving mixed-market childcare system that upholds parental choice, prioritizes quality, and ensures the well-being of Alberta's children.For more information, please visit aacenational.

