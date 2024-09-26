Caring For Others Activates 'All Hands Mission' In Support Of Hurricane Helene In Partnership With Convoy Of Care

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Caring For Others Founder and CEO Eslene Richmond-ShockleyATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Caring For Others , a 501c3 on a mission to eradicate poverty, is activating their 'All Hands Mission' in partnership with Convoy of Care to provide relief funds and supplies to aid residents who will be affected by Hurricane Helene. The storm is expected to make landfall as a Category 3 hurricane in Florida and track through Georgia during the next 24 hours.The team is preparing materials today, Thursday, Sept. 26 and intends to hit the ground running on Friday in Georgia, as soon as it is safe to respond.For those impacted by Hurricane Helene, Shockley and her team are accepting financial donations, as well as cleanup tools and products. Supplies requested for donation include: tarps, work gloves, flathead shovels, rakes, chainsaws, batteries, flashlights, and more. To make a donation of supplies, please deliver to Caring For Others headquarters at 3537 Browns Mill Rd SE #2, Atlanta, GA 30354 before 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27.“Caring For Others' 'All Hands Missions' are activated the moment disaster strikes,” said Richmond-Shockley.“We cannot let people already suffering from poverty, who are truly desperate to receive our assistance, face further challenges. We send our prayers to those impacted and aim to provide aid that can relieve residents.”“For more than a decade, the Convoy of Care team has activated for communities in need,” said Clarence Cox, Former President of NOBLE, the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives.“As Hurricane Helene bears down on Georgia, we stand ready to serve.”Caring For Others Founder and CEO Eslene Richmond-Shockley has been providing relief funds and supplies to those impacted by dozens of natural disasters over the last two decades. To make a financial contribution to the mission please visit caring4others/hurricane-helene/.The 'All Hands Mission' by Caring for Others is a coalition of local companies that aim to provide immediate aid, relief, and comfort to areas severely impacted by catastrophic natural disasters across the U.S. and overseas. Convoy of Care has been established in partnership with the Georgia Chapter of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives and delivers much-needed necessities such as food, clothing, batteries, and personal items to affected communities. Visit caring4others/ to learn more.

