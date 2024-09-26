Madrid's 'Many Styles' Key To Unbeaten Streak: Ancelotti

Real Madrid's Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti (2L) remonstrates with Spanish referee Munuera Montero at the end of the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and RCD Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, on Saturday (AFP photo)

Real Madrid's Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti (2L) remonstrates with Spanish referee Munuera Montero at the end of the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and RCD Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, on Saturday (AFP photo)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) MADRID - coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Monday his team's "many styles" of play have helped them go 38 La matches without defeat.

The Spanish and European champions lost just one league game last season, at Atletico Madrid on September 24, 2023.

Madrid have effectively gone unbeaten for a full league campaign, split between last season and the start of the current season, despite some in Spanish criticising their approach.

"For me I don't think it's like that, that we play badly," Ancelotti told a news conference.

"What stands out the most is that Real Madrid, over these years, doesn't have one single identity, (we) have done things well, defended well in a low block, had very quick transitions, managed possession well in some games.

"Not having a clear identity makes some think that we don't have a style. And that's the truth, we don't have a style, we have many styles."

Barcelona hold the record for the longest unbeaten run in the Spanish top flight, going 43 games without defeat between April 2017 and May 2018 under Luis Enrique and mainly Ernesto Valverde.

Madrid host Alaves on Tuesday aiming to cut down the four-point gap on leaders Barca, in what will be Ancelotti's 300th game at the helm across two spells in all competitions.

The Italian coach said there will be "some rotations" when asked if their top scorer Kylian Mbappe would start against Alaves, after Vinicius Junior started on the bench in Saturday's 4-1 win over Espanyol.

Madrid routed the Catalans in the second half after failing to find the net before the break, which they have only managed to do once in the league this season.

"We should put more intensity in, but understanding that teams lower their intensity in the second halves and there's more space," noted Ancelotti.

Midfielder Jude Bellingham seemed to hurt his shoulder against Espanyol, an issue he had trouble with last season too, but Ancelotti said he will be be ready to face Alaves.

The coach also confirmed French defender Ferland Mendy has signed a new deal with Madrid, after reports he extended his contract to 2027.