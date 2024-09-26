Jarritos® Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month With 'Los Sabores De Mi México' Featuring Exclusive Recipes From The Kahlo Family

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Los Sabores de mi México will bring to life the magic of Mexican cuisine with a special focus on the recipes of iconic Mexican artist
Frida Kahlo (1907-1954). Attendees will embark on a sensory journey through food and art, with a showcase that includes a replica of the Kahlo
family home and kitchen. This experience allows visitors to connect deeply with Frida Kahlo's world, discovering not only her artistic genius but also the culinary traditions that shaped her life.
A highlight of the event is the presentation of an exclusive book featuring treasured Kahlo family recipes. "It is a great honor to share a part of our heritage and our family's history with the world," said Mara Romeo Kahlo, Frida Kahlo's grandniece. "We believe the kitchen is the heart of the home, and through this book, we are presenting a collection of gastronomic art
and cultural pieces from Frida's time in a simple, everyday, and fun way." Chef
Mónica Patiño, who curated the recipes, adds, "This book connects us with the woman and the family, offering
a glimpse into daily life at Fridas home in Coyoacán. It brings her handwritten recipes to life,
reflecting her deep connection with traditional Mexican cuisine."
The exhibition will also feature previously unseen photographs that capture intimate moments of the
Kahlo family, allowing visitors to delve into the personal life of this cultural icon. In addition, ten monumental
Frida sculptures, created by contemporary Mexican artists, will pay tribute to her enduring influence in both the art and culinary worlds.
Jarritos® representative, Salvador Vargas shared his excitement about the event, stating "Jarritos has always celebrated the vibrant flavors of Mexico, and we are thrilled to bring Los
Sabores de mi México to Hollywood during Hispanic Heritage Month. This event is a beautiful blend of art, culture and cuisine, everything that makes Mexico so special."
Families and children are invited to participate in the interactive "Pinta tu Frida" workshop, where they can paint miniature replicas of the
Frida sculptures on display. This hands-on activity offers a creative and educational experience for attendees of all ages.
Los Sabores de mi México not only celebrates Mexico's rich cultural and gastronomic heritage but also pays homage to
Frida Kahlo's legacy in an unprecedented way. The event will culminate with a live sculpture intervention by a local Mexican artist at the press conference
hosted by the Consulate General of Mexico in Los Angeles.
For more information about Los
Sabores de mi México and upcoming events, please visit: .
About Jarritos®
Created in 1950, Jarritos are delicious fruit-flavored sodas from Mexico. Sold in iconic glass bottles throughout the
U.S. the brand will celebrate its 75th year in 2025 and offers 12 unique
flavors, all made with natural flavors and cane sugar. Jarritos flavors are mandarin, tamarind,
pineapple, fruit-punch, lime, grapefruit, strawberry, mango, guava, passion fruit, cola and
watermelon. Each unique flavor represents a delicious slice of the brand's Mexican heritage. Jarritos is now distributed in 42 countries around the world. Find out more at .
