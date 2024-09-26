Congela Biocosmetics Introduces The XO Spray, The Perfect Tool For Exosome Application

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Delivering JuveXO exosomes and skincare serums directly into the skin.

MIAMI, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Congela Biocosmetics, known for its JuveXO exosome skincare solutions , is excited to unveil the XO Spray - a device designed

to address a frequent challenge practitioners face when applying exosomes and serums during treatments. As the company continues to sell JuveXO to practitioners across the country, many have shared their need for a more efficient delivery method. Traditionally, product is often lost when applied with a brush or directly onto the skin, leading to wasted product and uneven results.

"We're thrilled to offer this tool to our customers and continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in skincare."

Innovation and design that improves the delivery of JuveXO and other skincare serums.

Brian Pla, President at Congela Biocosmetics, shared his thoughts on the launch: "The XO Spray is the answer to the feedback we've heard from practitioners. It ensures precise, even application, eliminating product waste while providing better results for their patients. We're thrilled to offer this tool to our customers and continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in skincare."

The XO Spray's oxygen infusion system delivers JuveXO exosomes

and serums evenly and efficiently, making the most of every application. The hands-free, wireless design and ultra-fine mist offer a hygienic and seamless solution for both facial and body treatments. It's also designed to enhance the overall experience by creating a soothing, cooling effect during procedures, particularly following treatments like microneedling or RF therapies.

Dr. Rafael Gonzalez,

PhD, Chief Science Officer at Congela Biocosmetics, highlights how this tool enhances treatment outcomes. "By using the XO Spray, practitioners can ensure consistent delivery of exosomes and serums without worrying about uneven distribution or product loss. The cooling mist helps patients feel more comfortable during their treatments while maximizing the effectiveness of the products."

Beyond its benefits in a clinical setting, the XO Spray is ideal for at-home use, giving consumers a salon-quality experience with their serums. Its sleek, portable design and oxygen infusion technology make it easy to use while maintaining professional-grade results.

Looking ahead, Congela Biocosmetics is continuing to innovate. "We're focused on delivering skincare tools and products that truly meet the needs of both practitioners and consumers," says Pla. "We've designed the XO Spray to be versatile, efficient, and easy to use. This is just one step in our ongoing effort to create better solutions in the beauty space."

In addition to the XO Spray, Congela Biocosmetics is currently developing other novel solutions for both skin and hair concerns, bringing even more innovation to both practitioners and skincare enthusiasts.

The XO Spray is now available in silver and rose gold

at .

Congela Biocosmetics, LLC is a biocosmetic company

that produces precision skincare that helps restore natural beauty at the cellular level. As a leader in biological cosmetics (ie. biocosmetics), Congela has combined extensive biological research with expertise in the aesthetic industry to provide consumers and practitioners with optimal cosmetic solutions to common skin and hair concerns.

