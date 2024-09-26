Entergy Names Liz Hunter Vice President Of Investor Relations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Bill Abler moves to system planning leadership role

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Entergy today named Liz Hunter as vice president of investor relations, effective Oct. 1. Hunter will lead Entergy's interactions with the community and communicate the company's strategy and progress towards creating long-term sustainable value for its stakeholders. She will report to Kimberly Fontan, executive vice president and chief officer.

"Liz has consistently delivered results through a variety of senior roles on our treasury team," said Fontan. "Along with outstanding leadership skills, her experience managing investment portfolios, engaging credit ratings agencies and supporting fixed-income investors give Liz the necessary tools to successfully lead investor relations and meet the high expectations of our owners."

Hunter will lead the company's investor relations team and interactions with the analyst and investor community. She will also provide counsel to executive management and the board of directors on Wall Street's perspectives on the company. Hunter succeeds Bill Abler, who will lead the company's system planning organization.

With a deep background in corporate finance, Hunter has more than 20 years in analyzing financial and market trends to make strategic investment decisions. She currently serves as director of investments and cash management and has served as assistant treasurer for Entergy since 2021. In this role, she leads a team responsible for corporate treasury functions including managing pension, savings plan and nuclear decommissioning trust investments totaling $14 billion, overseeing the company's cash management and working directly with credit rating agencies. Since joining Entergy in 2003, Hunter has built strong relationships across the business and has served in successive leadership positions within the finance organization. She earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Economics from Millsaps College and a Master of Business Administration from Loyola University New Orleans.

In his new role, Bill Abler will lead Entergy's system planning and operations organization, which supports the company's long-term strategic planning and commercial, fuel supply and market operations. He will report to Pete Norgeot, executive vice president and chief operating officer.

"With tremendous growth, increasing customer demands for clean, reliable and resilient power, and evolving market and regulatory dynamics, the needs of system planning and operations are growing," said Norgeot. "Bill has a deep commercial and financial background that will help us advance our customer-focused business strategy while delivering safe, reliable and affordable energy today and for future generations."

Abler joined Entergy in 2003 and has held successive leadership positions in commercial development and innovation, commercial operations and the company's wholesale commodities business. Prior to joining Entergy, he held leadership roles with Exxon, UBS Warburg and Apache Corporation. Abler earned a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago.

While the changes become effective Oct. 1, to provide for transition, Bill will continue serving as lead for investor relations through mid-November when Liz will fully assume her leadership role.

About Entergy

Entergy (NYSE: ETR ) is a Fortune 500 company that powers life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're investing in the reliability and resilience of the energy system while helping our region transition to cleaner, more efficient energy solutions. With roots in our communities for more than 100 years, Entergy is a nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship. Since 2018, we have delivered more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to local communities through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. Learn more at entergy

and connect with @Entergy

on social media. #WePowerLife

SOURCE Entergy Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED