Prime Minister Meets Slovenian Counterpart

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met today with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Slovenia HE Dr. Robert Golob, on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and means to support and enhance them, in addition to a number of regional and international issues of common interest.



Prime Minister meets Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Prime Minister meets Nepali counterpart

Read Also