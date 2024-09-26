عربي


Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets Prime Minister Of The Netherlands

9/26/2024 2:52:14 PM

New York: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met today with the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands Dick Schoof, on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, in addition to a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

