Prime Minister Meets Singapore's Foreign Minister

New York: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met today with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Singapore HE Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan, on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

During the meeting, they discussed the cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, in addition to a number of regional and international issues of common interest.



