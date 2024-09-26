Prime Minister Meets Federal Minister For European And International Affairs Of Austria

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met today with the Minister for European and International Affairs of the Republic of HE Austria Alexander Schallenberg, on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and means to support and enhance them, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.



