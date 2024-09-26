Vasion Announces Product Name Change From Printerlogic To Vasion Print, Marking A New Era In Digital Transformation - AE...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Vasion, a leading innovator in orchestrated automation, is proud to announce that their serverless cloud print solution PrinterLogic is now Vasion Print. This strategic transformation reflects the company's expanded vision and commitment to delivering comprehensive solutions beyond traditional print management.

Founded as PrinterLogic, Vasion continues to innovate in print automation and beyond. Earlier this year, they launched Vasion Automate, a cloud-native that integrates print automation, output management, document management automation, and business process automation into one advanced orchestrated automation platform. With this new platform, the company introduced a new product name to represent its expanded capabilities.

“Renaming this part of our platform from PrinterLogic to Vasion Print aligns with our evolution into a comprehensive automation solution. This new identity represents our commitment to delivering everything IT leaders need for digital automation in one place, without the need for additional vendors, services, or complex integrations. Our goal is to simplify and support your digital transformation by providing advanced tools and features directly at your fingertips, seamlessly integrated into one powerful platform,” said Vasion Founder & CEO Ryan Wedig.

Learn more about the product name change and for more information about Vasion and its innovative Vasion Print solution, visit .

About Vasion:

Vasion revolutionized print automation with a cloud-native SaaS solution and is now a leader in intuitive orchestrated automation. Organizations can simplify their digital transformation using Vasion's automation platform to integrate their print output with the digital work teams do today: capturing data, applying AI, OCR and ICR, building and automating workflows, digital signatures, universal content storage and search, built-in compliance controls, and cloud-based output automation combining end user print and output management. Vasion accelerates digital transformation by enabling leaders to leverage advanced integrations for AI, with robust security in a Zero Trust environment, and integrating, directing, and analyzing their automations through a single platform. PrinterLogic® and Vasion® are registered trademarks, and Vasion AutomateTM and Vasion PrintTM are trademarks of Vasion in the United States and/or other countries.

