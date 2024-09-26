ZAPI GROUP To Exhibit Unparalleled Range Of Charging Solutions At The Battery Show North America 2024

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--ZAPI GROUP , a global leader in electrification headquartered in Italy, aims to grow the North American awareness of its brand's solutions at the upcoming Battery Show North America, in Detroit (October 7-10). The full range of ZAPI GROUP's on-board (OBC) and off-board charging solutions, from 350 W to 36 kW, will be featured and supported by technical personnel from ZIVAN Srl (ZIVAN), Delta-Q Technologies (Delta-Q) and ZAPI GROUP.

"We are committed to delivering electrification enablement to our customers,” said Rod Dayrit, Global Director, Business Development for ZAPI GROUP's charging solutions.“Our comprehensive charger lineup is designed for seamless integration with other electrification system components and battery technologies offered through our extensive partner network. With our global presence, we streamline sourcing, manufacturing, logistics, compliance, and OEM support across various industries, ensuring that our customers receive the best possible service no matter where they are."

The new 9 kilowatt ZIVAN-branded SG9 industrial charger will be on display at the ZAPI GROUP booth 5622. This highly flexible off-board fast charger can be configured for a variety of AC input sources for global deployment (both single and three phase voltages) and offers multiple charge voltages (36 to 96 volts DC) to support a wide array of battery packs.

"We are thrilled to showcase our latest product, a portable, powerful, and ruggedized off-board charging solution, distinct in the market at The Battery Show North America," said Simone Paterlini, Chief Operating Officer of ZIVAN. "The SG9 charger is IP-rated to withstand the harshest environments, providing portable high-power opportunity charging at construction and other outdoor industrial sites."

ZAPI GROUP invites The Battery Show attendees to booth 5622 to see the SG9 and explore its broader portfolio of battery charging solutions, including the recently released 3.3 kW on-board chargers offered under the Delta-Q and ZIVAN brands. The team will also showcase other electric drivetrain solutions, including electric motors and motor controllers. This event is an excellent opportunity for engineers, designers, and product managers to engage with our technical experts, discuss challenges, request samples, and explore ideas for their electrification projects.

About ZAPI GROUP

ZAPI GROUP is engineering the transition to an all-electric future with a highly integrated product portfolio including motion controllers, electric motors, high-frequency battery chargers and autonomous navigation software for application in full electric and hybrid vehicles.

As a global electrification leader with deep systems experience, leading innovations, and an obsession with driving customers' success, ZAPI GROUP now counts more than 1700 employees worldwide with total annual revenue of more than 700 million dollars.

