Gold Forecast Today 26/9: Tired At Extreme Heights (Video)

As I review the for the trading session, it's been quite volatile.

Given the recent significant rally, it makes sense to see some pullback.

This correction is a natural part of the market cycle, and while I anticipate continued bullish pressure in the long run, it's important to recognize that momentum has its limits. Markets need to breathe at times, as the momentum will give way to taking, and then attract those looking for value in the market.

It's worth noting that the relative strength has broken above the 70 handle, which is the overbought level. And the gold market has broken, at least earlier in the session, above the $2,660 level. While this is a very bullish market, and I think there are a plethora of reasons why we go higher, it desperately needs a pullback. Speaking of those reasons of why we should go higher.

I think the first thing is the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates, right along with the ECB and several other central banks such as Switzerland, Canada, etc. So, at this point in time, gold will continue to be attractive over the longer term. Then, of course, we have a lot of geopolitical tension around the world. For example, in the Middle East with the conflict now spilling into Lebanon, and of course we have the war in Ukraine.

So, it all ties together perhaps for people looking for safety. And then finally, you have central banks across especially the Eastern world buying quite a bit of gold in the form of Russia, China, India, and a few others that are suspected to be doing the same with all of this and the technical analysis looking so bullish, I think any pullback towards the $2,600 level would attract a lot of value hunting.

