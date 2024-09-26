Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Tracking And Emergency Assistance Summoning Device (RSJ-206)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a wireless tracking and emergency assistance summoning device to help protect children and others if lost or stolen," said an inventor, from Fontana, Calif., "so I invented the A E G I S. My design would increase safety for children, and it would provide added peace of mind for parents and caregivers."

The patent-pending invention provides a wearable personal tracking device for children, the elderly or persons with cognitive disabilities. It also offers emergency assistance summoning and alerts. As a result, it helps locate a lost, wandering, or abducted individual. The invention features a secure design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for parents with young children, caregivers of the elderly or persons with cognitive disabilities, etc. Additionally, it increases safety, protection and peace of mind.

The original design was submitted to the Riverside sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-RSJ-206, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

