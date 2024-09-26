Rockitcoin Launches Operations In Australia, Expanding Global Footprint

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading

Bitcoin ATM operator and fintech company RockItCoin is expanding its global footprint with its launch in Australia. This strategic rollout will place RockItCoin ATMs in high-traffic areas across the country, offering both locals and visitors convenient access to transactions.

With a strong track record in the U.S. and worldwide, RockItCoin is meeting the rising demand for fast, secure, and convenient cryptocurrency access. This latest expansion reinforces the company's commitment to making crypto more accessible to all, no matter where they are in the world.

"We're incredibly excited to bring RockItCoin to Australia, a market that's primed for growth in the digital currency space," said Michael Dalesandro, CEO of RockItCoin. "Our mission is to provide simple, secure solutions for anyone looking to buy or sell cryptocurrency, and Australia is a key part of our ongoing international expansion."

By placing these new ATMs, RockItCoin will provide everyday Australians with a reliable and efficient way to engage with the growing cryptocurrency ecosystem. As one of the fastest-growing digital financial service providers, RockItCoin continues to deliver on its promise of making cryptocurrency easy to access worldwide.

About RockItCoin

Founded in 2015 by Michael Dalesandro, RockItCoin is a crypto blockchain company and Inc. 5000 honoree based in Chicago, IL. RockItCoin has a nationwide network of crypto ATMs with over 2,000 locations in 48 States and 16,000 retail deposit locations, providing consumers with the safest and fastest way to buy or sell cryptocurrencies. For more information, please visit and join the conversation on Facebook , X (formerly Twitter) , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

