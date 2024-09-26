RJM & Company To Attend LME Week 2024 In London
Date
9/26/2024 2:47:12 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RJM & Company is pleased to
be attending
the London Metal Exchange (LME) Metals Seminar, taking place
during LME Week 2024.
From September 30 through October
1,
RJM
will meet with
metals industry professionals in London, England.
About RJM & Company:
RJM & Company is a boutique investment bank providing strategic advisory and capital markets solutions to corporate clients and institutional investors in a variety of industrial sectors, including metals & mining, transportation & logistics, infrastructure, power & renewables, materials, and chemicals.
Connect with us:
[email protected]
[email protected]
linkedin/company/rjm-&-company-llc
SOURCE RJM & Company
