Climate Week 2024: PSEG Long Island Announces Climate Change Resilience Plan

A decade of planning and strengthening the grid has increased reliability and resilience
UNIONDALE, N.Y., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinciding with Climate Week 2024,
PSEG Long Island and the Long Island Power Authority (LIPA) have partnered to publish a proactive Climate Change Resilience Plan (CCRP) to address changes in weather patterns projected over the coming decades. To review the full Climate Change Resilience Plan, click here.
"From the day we started in 2014, PSEG Long Island has been making the improvements necessary to reduce and shorten outages when they do occur," said David Lyons, PSEG Long Island's interim president and COO. "We have already made great strides in reliability and resilience, and our new Climate Change Resiliency Plan is a road map that will keep addressing new risks that may be posed by climate change in the decades ahead."
"When you understand the science and the forecasts, you understand how important it is to have proper plans in place to protect our electrical infrastructure," said John Rhodes, acting chief executive officer of LIPA. "Our focus remains steady – combatting the effects of climate change to protect our local communities. I want to thank both our staff at LIPA and our partners at PSEG Long Island for their work on this plan."
PSEG Long Island has spent a decade strengthening the grid against extreme weather. For more, visit psegliny/inthecommunity/currentinitiatives/stormhardeningprojects .
Physical assets, such as poles, transformers, switches and lines, are a large focus of the CCRP. PSEG Long Island consulted the Climate Change Vulnerability Study (CCVS) and then identified existing adaptation measures it could expand upon and any gaps it would address with new measures. PSEG Long Island has also developed adaptation measures for existing planning, design and operations practices.
PSEG Long Island
PSEG Long Island operates the Long Island Power Authority's transmission and distribution system under a long-term contract.
PSEG Long Island is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG ), a publicly traded diversified energy company.
