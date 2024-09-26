Chiquita And Yelloway Unveil Groundbreaking Disease-Resistant Banana Variety, 'Yelloway One'

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chiquita , in partnership with KeyGene , MusaRadix and Wageningen University and Research

(WUR) is proud to announce the introduction of Yelloway One , a revolutionary banana hybrid resistant to Tropical Race 4 (TR4) and partially resistant to Black Sigatoka. These devastating fungal diseases are among the most significant threats to global banana production.

The mission of the Yelloway initiative is to develop banana varieties that are resistant to the diseases endangering the world's banana supply, while maintaining the familiar look, feel, and shelf life of the beloved Cavendish banana. Yelloway One is the first of its kind-ushering in a new era of banana cultivation.

A Major Milestone in Banana Breeding

Yelloway One is the first edible banana to combine resistance to Fusarium Wilt of Banana (TR4) and Black Leaf Streak Disease (Black Sigatoka), two diseases that have cost the banana industry hundreds of millions of dollars annually. The success of Yelloway's breeding program in producing a banana variety with natural resistance to these destructive pathogens represents a breakthrough in sustainable banana production.

This development offers long-awaited solution for the banana industry, proving that resistance to TR4 and Black Sigatoka can be achieved through crossbreeding. As the industry battles these challenges, Yelloway One signifies a major step forward in ensuring the future of banana cultivation.

The plants are currently approaching flowering and fruit-bearing stages in greenhouse environments, and will soon undergo field trials in the Philippines and Indonesia-regions severely affected by TR4 and Black Sigatoka. These trials will be a key test in confirming the commercial viability of this new variety.

The Yelloway Partnership: Innovation Through Collaboration

Launched in 2020, Yelloway combines cutting-edge scientific research with advanced breeding technologies to create banana varieties resilient to both disease and environmental pressures. At the heart of Yelloway's innovation is a sophisticated breeding platform that accelerates the process of developing new banana varieties. This platform blends traditional crossbreeding with advanced DNA sequencing and genetic analysis, allowing for rapid identification of desirable traits. By leveraging a vast collection of banana species, Yelloway is producing test hybrids that meet the highest standards of sustainability and quality .

Pioneering Advances in Banana Genetics

Yelloway One is the result of three years of intensive research and collaboration, led by Dr. Fernando García-Bastidas of KeyGene. By utilizing a comprehensive approach-combining genetic diversity, plant biology expertise, and state-of-the-art genetic tools-Yelloway has set a new standard for banana breeding.

The partnership's use of data-driven innovation has dramatically shortened the traditional breeding timeline, allowing for quicker and more effective results. "Each obstacle we overcame represented a significant milestone," said Dr. García-Bastidas. "From the initial greenhouse trials in the Netherlands to the creation of Yelloway One, we have proven that our approach works, and we are excited to continue delivering innovative banana varieties in the years to come."

A Sustainable Future for Banana Production

As part of Yelloway's commitment to sustainability, biodiversity remains a central focus. Professor Gert Kema from Wageningen University emphasizes that the development of new, disease-resistant varieties is essential not only for the survival of the banana industry but also for supporting smallholder farmers across Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

By fostering greater biodiversity in banana cultivation, Yelloway One and future varieties will offer improved resilience and economic opportunities for banana growers worldwide. The innovation behind Yelloway One will also benefit public initiatives, as the intellectual property developed through this project will be made available for the creation of non-export varieties with enhanced disease resistance.

