Highland Electric Fleets Scales School Bus Electrification As EPA Announces Latest Funding For The Clean School Bus Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Highland welcomes EPA's fourth round funding and looks forward to working with additional school districts to deploy electric fleets

Highland Electric Fleets , the leading provider of school bus fleet electrification-as-a-service, is proud to support school districts applying for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) fourth round of funding for its Clean School Bus Program . Announced today, this latest funding round provides nearly $965 million in funding available to support clean electric school buses and charging infrastructure for school districts nationwide.



"Today's funding announcement from the EPA will start many school districts on their electrification journey," said Matt Stanberry, VP of Market Development at Highland Electric Fleets. "With Highland's extensive experience deploying electric fleets around the country, we're well positioned to partner with those districts to help them fulfill that journey and bring cleaner, healthier transportation to their communities."

Founded with the mission to make electric fleets accessible and affordable for all, Highland has helped secure approximately $350 million in grants and incentives for school districts nationwide. To learn more about how Highland supports school district's electrification initiatives, please visit Highland's EPA Clean School Bus

resource page .

About Highland Electric Fleets

Highland Electric Fleets is the leading provider of electrification-as-a-service for school districts, governments, and fleet operators in North America. Founded in 2019, Highland offers a unique suite of products that make it simple and affordable to upgrade to electric fleets today. Active in 30 states and Canada, Highland is responsible for the first use of electric school buses in a commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) program and the largest electric school bus project in the United States to date. To learn more, visit

