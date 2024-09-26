Dr. Deborah Wilson Hosts 'Mimosas For A Cause' Event To Raise Awareness About Early Cancer Detection

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Deborah Wilson, MDSCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Deborah Wilson, a leading expert in women's health, is hosting a special event, Mimosas for a Cause, on Friday, October 11th, from 9 AM to 12:30 PM. This unique event will feature the Galleri Multi-Cancer Early-Detection Test, a revolutionary screening that can detect over 50 types of cancer with a simple blood test. Attendees will enjoy mimosas and light refreshments while learning about the importance of early cancer detection.The Galleri Test is a groundbreaking innovation in cancer detection, addressing a major gap in current cancer screenings. Currently, only five types of cancers-breast, cervical, colorectal, lung, and prostate-have standardized screening tests. However, nearly 70% of cancer deaths occur from types of cancer that lack such screenings. The Galleri test offers hope by detecting many of the deadliest cancers, such as pancreatic, esophageal, ovarian, and liver cancer, in their early stages, when treatment is more likely to be successful.Dr. Wilson, whose practice, Deborah Wilson, M.D. and Associates , is dedicated to advancing women's health, is passionate about empowering her patients and the community to take control of their health. By providing access to the Galleri test, Dr. Wilson hopes to give people the chance to screen for cancers that typically go undetected until they are at advanced stages.“Early detection saves lives,” says Dr. Wilson.“With advancements like the Galleri test, we can screen for cancers that we couldn't before, which can dramatically improve outcomes for patients.”Attendees of Mimosas for a Cause will have the opportunity to take the Galleri Multi-Cancer Early-Detection Test at a special event price of $999 (a $1,200 value). Each attendee who takes the Galleri test will also receive a voucher for a FREE DiamondGlow Facial (a $200 value) to be used at Dr. Wilsons Medspa, Wilson MD Aesthetics . You may use the DiamondGlow Facial for yourself or even gift it to a friend, just be sure to use it by 12/31/24! Attendees must RSVP and pre-pay for their Galleri test prior to the event.This event is designed not only to raise awareness but also to give participants direct access to life-saving technology in a relaxing, informative, and supportive environment. You do not need to be a patient at Dr. Deborah Wilson, M.D. and Associates to participate in this event.Event Details:Date: Friday, October 11th 2024Time: 9 AM - 12:30 PMLocation: Deborah Wilson, MD & Associates, Lab: 10250 North 92nd Street, Suite 107, Scottsdale, AZ 85258About Dr. Deborah Wilson, M.D. and AssociatesLocated in Scottsdale, Arizona, Deborah Wilson, M.D. and Associates is a leading gynecologic practice that specializes in minimally invasive gynecologic surgery, including laparoscopic hysterectomy . Dr. Wilson has been a pioneer in the field of women's health for over 30 years, providing expert care and state-of-the-art treatment options. The practice focuses on a comprehensive approach to women's health, offering services that range from preventative screenings to advanced gynecologic surgeries. Dr. Wilson is known for her patient-centered care, providing individualized treatment plans that focus on improving patients' quality of life.

