SNB Failed To Surprise With The Rate Cut And Is Unlikely To Weaken The Franc
Date
9/26/2024 2:19:04 PM
(MENAFN- FxPro)
The Swiss National bank met expectations by cutting its key interest rate by 0.25 percentage points to 1.0%, slowing the pace of the move to normalisation after two cuts of 0.50 percentage points each in March and June. The central bank warned of further rate cuts in the coming quarters. In a commentary, the SNB noted a further marked slowdown in inflation and lowered its end-2024 forecast from 1.4% to 1.0%.
MENAFN26092024000156011031ID1108720094
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.