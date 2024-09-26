EQS-News: Aurubis AG / Key word(s): Sustainability

Aurubis demonstrates sustainable metal production with extensive the Copper Mark certification

Following the Copper Mark certification of the Aurubis sites Beerse and Stolberg, more than 95 % of Aurubis cathode output fulfills the standards of this assurance framework

Aurubis Stolberg is the first rolling mill in the world with the Copper Mark distinction; Aurubis Olen is the first smelter worldwide to fulfill the Copper Mark Chain of Custody Standard Successful recertification of Aurubis Bulgaria; additional recertifications of Hamburg and Lünen sites planned for 2025, as well as kick-off of the process for Aurubis subsidiary Deutsche Giessdraht

Hamburg, September 26,

2024 -

Aurubis AG, a leading global provider of non-ferrous metals and one of the largest copper recyclers worldwide, is continuing to expand its pioneering role in responsible and sustainable metal production by having its smelter network extensively certified with the Copper Mark. The Copper Mark is the leading internationally recognized assurance framework for a sustainable and responsible supply chain in copper production. Following the Pirdop (Bulgaria), Hamburg and Lünen (Germany), and Olen (Belgium) sites, the production site in Beerse (Belgium) and the rolling mill in Stolberg (Germany) have now been successfully certified. Furthermore, the Bulgarian site in Pirdop successfully passed its routine recertification. With the six sites, all large smelters are fully certified by the Copper Mark, as is almost the entire global Aurubis smelter network. This covers more than 95

% of the cathode output, which the company produces annually by sustainably processing concentrates and recycling materials. It furthermore impressively demonstrates Aurubis' sustainability pledge, Tomorrow Metals.

“Aurubis was one of the first supporters of the international the Copper Mark assurance framework. This is an expectation we place on ourselves; we advocate for a sustainable copper value chain. We are pleased that all of the large smelter sites, and by volume nearly the entire company, have now been certified in accordance with these exacting sustainability criteria. A milestone for our company,” Aurubis CEO Dr. Toralf Haag said. Aurubis Beerse receives the Copper Mark certificate – as well as the certification for Nickel and Zinc Aurubis Beerse has now been certified with the Copper Mark as well. In addition, the Belgian site obtained the certification for the Nickel and Zinc mark. The Aurubis sites Hamburg and Lünen already have the Nickel Mark. Aurubis Lünen has also been awarded the Zinc Mark. Aurubis Beerse has also certified Tin under the Responsible Minerals Assurance Process (RMAP) program. The site specializes in recycling materials with low metal contents and producing the key metals copper, nickel, tin, zinc and lead. “I want to congratulate all employees at the Beerse site for this extraordinary success. The certification confirms our continuous efforts to operate the most sustainable smelter network in the world,” Hans Van de Water, Managing Director of Aurubis Olen and Beerse/Berango, explained.“The results of continuously improving our processes are very clearly and positively reflected in the Copper Mark assessment.” Aurubis Stolberg the first rolling mill to receive certification Furthermore, the Aurubis plant in Stolberg is the first rolling mill in the Aurubis Group and worldwide to receive the Copper Mark certificate in the Fabricator category. The site with about 400 employees produces high-precision strip and wire made of copper and copper alloys. “As a fabricator, we are the intermediary between metal production and the specific requirements of the product markets,” Dr. Benjamin Cappi, Managing Director of Aurubis Stolberg, emphasized.“In the future, our customers will benefit from the consistent certification within the Aurubis Group,” Cappi continued. Aurubis Olen the first smelter worldwide with Copper Mark Chain of Custody Standard Last year, Aurubis was also one of the first companies worldwide to commit to the new Copper Mark Chain of Custody Standard. It defines requirements and boosts transparency in the copper supply chains even further to bring copper from responsible sources to the market.

The Aurubis site in Olen was the world's first smelter to be certified in accordance with the new Copper Mark Chain of Custody Standard. Aurubis Bulgaria the first smelter to successfully undergo recertification Aurubis Bulgaria AD has been successfully recertified for another three years, until 2027, with the Copper Mark standard. In 2021, the Bulgarian plant in Pirdop was one of the first primary copper smelters worldwide to receive the Copper Mark seal. “The successful Copper Mark recertification affirms our continuous efforts to be an exemplary copper producer. I would like to thank and congratulate all of our teams in Pirdop for making this achievement possible,” said Tim Kurth, Managing Director of Aurubis Bulgaria and COO Custom Smelting and Products of Aurubis AG since September 1, 2024. Further certifications planned In the coming year, Copper Mark certification is planned for Deutsche Giessdraht GmbH, another Aurubis subsidiary. This company site in Emmerich (Germany) produces the RheinROD copper wire rod brand, which is used as starting material for electrical cables, among other things. The Aurubis sites in Hamburg and Lünen will undergo the Copper Mark recertification process next year as well. The Copper Mark The Copper Mark is

the leading assurance framework for copper, molybdenum, nickel and zinc, with the vision of a sustainable society enabled by the responsible sourcing, production and recycling of these metals. The Copper Mark is working to develop responsible value chains from the mine level to the end product. Through the standards

and assurance framework, the Copper Mark supports companies and organizations in identifying and making on-the-ground changes to their operations. The Copper Mark standards draw on the 33 internationally recognized sustainability criteria of the Risk Readiness Assessment of the Responsible Minerals Initiative (RMI), covering major environmental, social and governance issues. Over 100 sites in the copper industry have joined the Copper Mark since March 30, 2020. This means that as of today, about 38 % of the world's copper is produced by Copper Mark-certified sites.

Aurubis - Metals for Progress Aurubis AG is a leading global provider of non-ferrous metals and one of the largest copper recyclers worldwide. The company processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues into metals of the highest quality. Aurubis produces more than 1 million tons of copper cathodes annually, and from them a variety of products such as wire rod, continuous cast shapes, profiles, and flat rolled products made of copper and copper alloys. Aurubis produces a number of other metals as well, including precious metals, selenium, lead, nickel, tin and zinc. The portfolio also includes additional products such as sulfuric acid and iron silicate. Sustainability is a fundamental part of the Aurubis strategy.“Aurubis responsibly transforms raw materials into value” - following this maxim, the company integrates sustainable conduct and business activities into the corporate culture. This involves a careful approach to natural resources, responsible social and ecological conduct in everyday business, and sensible, healthy growth. Aurubis has around 6,900 employees, production sites in Europe and the US, and an extensive distribution network around the world. Aurubis shares are part of the Prime Standard Segment of the German Stock Exchange and are listed in the MDAX, the Global Challenges Index (GCX), and the STOXX Europe 600. More information at



