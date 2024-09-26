Better Kitchen Awards Sets New Standards In Culinary And Hospitality Excellence

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India The highly anticipated Better Kitchen Awards & 2024 concluded with resounding success, bringing together over 200 of India's finest professionals in the culinary, kitchen, and hospitality sectors. Held at the Novotel Mumbai International Airport, the event honored individuals, restaurants, commercial kitchens, and organizations from the HoReCa products sector for their exceptional contributions, setting new benchmarks for innovation, leadership, and best practices.



Better Kitchen Awards 2024 winners and the unveiling of the Chefs' Coffee Table Book, celebrating culinary excellence and innovation





The Better Kitchen Awards have firmly established themselves as a hallmark of excellence, recognizing remarkable achievements across a diverse range of categories, including culinary innovation, procurement excellence, sustainable practices, and leadership. The awards spotlight the trailblazing efforts that are shaping the future of India's kitchen and hospitality industries.





Ekkta Bhargava, Publisher of Better Kitchen and organizer of the event , expressed her enthusiasm,

"These awards are a testament to the immense talent, innovation, and dedication within the kitchen and hospitality sectors. The Better Kitchen Awards have become a beacon of recognition, honoring those who not only excel in their fields but also set new standards of excellence and creativity in culinary arts, commercial kitchens, HoReCa products, and beyond."





This year's event went beyond an awards ceremony, offering a platform for insightful discussions and learning. The convention featured an impressive lineup of industry leaders, keynote speakers, and expert panels addressing critical topics such as the shortage of talent and the quality of hospitality education in India, transforming kitchens for profitability and performance, sustainability behind the bar, responsible sourcing practices, and The Art of Food & Personal Portrait Photography for Hospitality. Workshops led by renowned culinary figures such as Chef Abhijit Saha, Chef Saby, and Chef Vikas Chawla further explored emerging trends and opportunities within the culinary and hospitality landscape.





In a special moment during the celebration, Better Kitchen proudly unveiled its highly anticipated Chefs Coffee Table Book. This special edition, marking Better Kitchen's 9th anniversary, celebrates the evolution of Indian cuisine and chefs, featuring profiles and signature recipes from renowned Indian chefs. The book highlights the growing global recognition of Indian culinary traditions and their increasing influence on the international stage.





The convention also provided invaluable networking opportunities, enabling attendees to connect with industry peers, exchange insights, and explore collaborations for the future.





The evening culminated in a grand awards ceremony, where individuals, restaurants, and organizations were honored for their exceptional achievements. These awardees have set new benchmarks and demonstrated the passion and innovation necessary to propel the industry forward.





The awardees for the Better Kitchen Awards 2024 are as follows :





Kitchen Consultants

Kitchen Consultant of South India - Subroto Goswami

Kitchen Consultant for Concept-Based Restaurant - Ritesh Tulsian

Excellence in Integrating Style and Function (Kitchen Consultant) - Nimish Bhatia

Kitchen Consultant (Bakery) - Ram Prakash Sharma



F&B Consultant - Amit Puri





Food & Beverage

F&B Manager South India - Ashish Dayal, The Park - Hyderabad

F&B Manager West India - Aniket Deshpande, Aurika Mumbai



Innovative Sommelier - Rachit Sharma

Bartender Mentor of the Year - Ajinkya Chaughule





Restaurants

Local Cuisine Restaurant - Bambai

Theme-Based Restaurant - Tat

Innovative Veg Restaurant of India - Avatara Restaurant

Fine Dine Restaurant South India - Aish The Park Hyderabad

Regional Cuisine Restaurant – Mulk





HoReCa Product

Bombay Engineering Co.





Brand Managers

Brand Manager of the Year - Shivdas Nair

Brand Manager (Cafe) - Roshni Sharma

Restaurant Branding Consultant - Dianne Mendonca





Purchase Manager

Purchase Manager of the year - Santosh Doiphode, Mad Over Donuts





Chefs

Sous Chef North India - Vikram Shokeen, Le Meridian - New Delhi

Excellence in Guest Experience & Hospitality - Tushar Malkani, The Yellow House – IHCL SeleQtion Goa

Promoter of Indian Cuisines - Mohammed Shareef, ITC Grand Central - Mumbai

Executive Chef of West India - Narasinh Kamath, Hilton - Goa

Executive Chef of North India - Sahil Arora, Hyatt - Dehradun

Executive Chef of Central India - Jeevan Singh, Jehan Numa Palace - Bhopal

Executive Chef of South India - Kedar Bobde, Grand Hyatt - Kochi

Pastry Chef of West India - Dinesh Khandare, Jio World

Innovative Pastry Chef of India - Vivek Chauhan, Le Meridian - New Delhi

Fusion Chef - Roshan Tadadikar, Novotel Mumbai International Airport



Mexican Cuisine Chef of India - Vikas Seth, Embassy Leisure and Entertainment - Bengaluru

South Asian Cuisine Chef of India - Suresh Kanna G, Chennai

Thai Cuisine Chef - Thomthong Sungkaha, Taj Holiday Village Resort & Spa Goa

Maharashtrian Cuisine Chef - Nilesh Limaye, Celebrity Chef

Jharkhandi Cuisine Chef - Nishant Choubey, Celebrity Chef

Executive Chef – Stand-Alone Restaurant - Parikshit Joshi, The Park - Navi Mumbai

Executive Chef – Boutique Hotel - Pandari Satya Narayana, The Park Hyderabad

Distinguished Executive Chef - Abhijeet Anil Thakre, Vivanta New Delhi



Distinguished Cruise Executive Chef - Jai Kumar Bhasin

Distinguish Executive Chef Banquet - Rajani Ranjan Rashmi, Sahara Star - Mumbai

Executive Chef – Catering - Rahul Kaushik, Food Links - Mumbai

Sweet & Chaat Catalyst - Raj Sethia, Bengaluru

Outstanding Food Experience in Retail - Vinod Bhati, Ikea

Social Media Star Chef of India - Jerson Fernandes, Sodexo

Artisan Chef of India - Anup Gupta, Taj Lakefront - Bhopal

Culinary Leadership and F&B Innovation - Anshul Sethi, Fortune Park Lakecity, Thane





Popular Choice

Abhijit Saha - Exceptional Achievement Award



Altamsh Patel - Young Chef of India



Amit Gothwal - Presidential Chef of India



Dayashankar Sharma - Artisan Chef Overseas



Dev Kasalkar - Young Chef Mentor of India



Gautam Mehrishi - Master of Culinary Techniques - India



Jugesh Arora - Entrepreneur Chef of India



Md. Anees Khan - Patisserie Maestro of India



Neeraj Tyagi - Culinary Director of India



Nitin Nagrale - Excellence in Global Procurement



Nitin Tandon - Food Stylist of India



Parvinder Singh Bali - Mentor Maestro of India



Paul Naronha - Executive Chef of India



Prashant Kulkarni - Outstanding Leadership in F&B Operations



Sabyasachi Gorai - Maverick Chef

Salil Fadnis - Exceptional Achievement Award



Sidney Dcunha - Culinary Artist of India



Sudhakar Rao - Exceptional Achievement Award



Sudhir Pai - Kitchen Consultant of India



Vicky Ratnani - Celebrity Chef of India



Vijaya Baskaran - Vernon Coelho Memorial Award



Vikas Chawla - Millet Chef of India



Vivek Kadam - Executive Pastry Chef of India





Life Time Achievement

Naresh Shahani - Kitchen Consultancy

Satish Arora - Chef