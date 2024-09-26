PPS Motors Launches MG Windsor, India's 1St Intelligent CUV, For Automobile Enthusiasts In Telangana

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Hyderabad, Telangana, India

Equipped with a host of and segment-first features

Offered with a lifetime battery warranty for the first owner

332 km** ARAI certified range on a single charge

One-year free charging at public chargers through the eHUB by MG app

Assured 60% buyback after 3 years/45,000kms* Bookings commence from October 3, 2024



JSW MG Motor India has launched MG Windsor , starting at INR 13,49,800 (Ex-Showroom) at PPS Motors , LB Nagar Showroom in Hyderabad for the Telangana customers . India's 1st Intelligent CUV combines the comfort of a sedan and the expanse of an SUV offering a luxurious business-class experience to customers. The latest vehicle was launched by the Chief Guest Ms. Naina Jaiswal, National and South Asia Table Tennis Champion in the presence of officials from MG Motor and PPS Motors.





Naina Jaiswal, National & South Asia Table Tennis Champion with MG Motor & PPS Motors' officials launching MG Windsor - India's 1st Intelligent CUV, at PPS Motors' Hyderabad showroom





The CUV is offered with futuristic aerodynamic design, spacious and opulent interiors, reassuring safety, smart connectivity, driving comfort, and many hi-tech features. In addition, customers are ensured complete peace of mind through various initiatives such as a lifetime warranty on the battery for the first owner, assured 60% buyback after three years, and one-year free charging at public chargers using the eHUB by MG app. The MG Windsor will be available in four colour options : Starburst Black, Pearl White, Clay Beige, and Turquoise Green.





Ex-Showroom Prices of the MG Windsor

Variant Price (INR) Excite 13,49,800 Exclusive 14,49,800 Essence 15,49,800

Satinder Singh Bajwa, Chief Commercial Officer, JSW MG Motor India, said,“The MG Windsor will enable customers to upgrade to an EV lifestyle through its attractive packaging and pricing. We are confident that this will incentivize more potential customers to adopt electric vehicles, powering the transition to a greener future.”





Speaking on the occasion Mr. Rajiv Sanghvi, Managing Director, PPS Motors said,“We are very excited about the launch of the much awaited car MG Windsor, India's 1st Intelligent CUV that combines the comfort of a sedan and the expanse of an SUV. With Industry First unique offering of BaaS (Battery As A Service) MG is set to revolutionize and disrupt the EV market. The contribution of EV's in our overall sales currently stands at 40% and with the launch of MG Windsor it is set to surpass 50%.”





The Windsor features an AeroGlide design language, which is futuristic and transcends the concept of traditional segmentation. The interiors are opulent and luxurious with spacious Aero Lounge seats that can be reclined to 135°, coupled with the expansive Infinity View Glass Roof, adding to the business class experience. Immersive entertainment and smart connectivity features are powered by a massive 15.6” GRANDVIEW Touch Display in the central console.





MG Windsor comes with a 38 kWh Li-ion battery pack, which is IP67 certified, delivering an impressive performance of 100KW (136ps) power and 200Nm Torque through four driving modes (Eco+, Eco, Normal and Sport) that results in a 332 km** ARAI certified range on a single charge.