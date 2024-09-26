Inventhelp Inventor Develops Solar Charging Feature For Electric Cars (RKH-633)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

"I thought there should be a way for electric vehicle owners to use sunlight to supplement regular electric charges," said an inventor, from Chesterfield, Va., "so I invented the TITAN P S B ( POTABLE SOLAR BATTERY). My design may allow the owner to greater distances before recharging with a standard household electrical source or at a public charging station."

The invention provides an effective way to charge an electric vehicle via solar power. In doing so, it eliminates the need to rely solely upon electrical power from a plug-in source. As a result, it could boost the overall travel range of an electric vehicle. It also could help reduce electric utility costs. The invention features an innovative and environmentally friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of electric vehicles.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-RKH-633, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

