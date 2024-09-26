Masstech And Healey-Driscoll Administration Award More Than $3.5 Million To Manufacturers Across Massachusetts Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) MassTech and Healey-Driscoll Administration award more than $3.5 million to manufacturers across Massachusetts

The Healey-Driscoll Administration and MassTech Collaborative's (MassTech's) Center for Advanced (CAM) announced more than $3.5 million in grants to 23 manufacturing companies through the Massachusetts Manufacturing Accelerate Program (MMAP), which aims to strengthen chains and spur growth in the manufacturing sector.

The grants will support the creation of up to 130 advanced manufacturing jobs in Massachusetts and training for up to 151 workers.

Massachusetts Economic Development Secretary and MassTech board chair Yvonne Hao announced the awards during the fourth annual Manufacturing Mash-Up, an annual event hosted by CAM that brings together companies, students, and state officials to foster innovation and strengthen partnerships in the manufacturing sector.

Yvonne Hao, Secretary of Economic Development, says:“Massachusetts excels in advanced manufacturing because of our robust ecosystem made up of researchers discovering cutting-edge tools and technologies, universities spinning out startups and a pipeline of talented workers, and businesses advancing new solutions to meet global demands.

“We're excited to showcase the strength of our ecosystem at the annual Mash-Up event, and to invest in the manufacturing sector through these MMAP awards.”

Carolyn Kirk, Massachusetts Technology Collaborative CEO, says:“Every year, the Mash-Up proves Massachusetts has a vibrant and engaged manufacturing ecosystem.

“CAM is inspiring the next generation workforce to enter the field as evidenced by the hundreds of students who turn out to participate in the event.”

Ben Linville-Engler, chief investment strategist and acting director, Center for Advanced Manufacturing, says:“Massachusetts companies benefit from a state that engages with the private sector to catalyze collaborations with non-profit partners and provide the resources needed to make support growth in manufacturing through the adoption of state-of-the-art technologies.

“Programs like MMAP also invest in workers through new jobs and upskilling opportunities will help ensure we have a strong advanced manufacturing technology and talent base to support sectors across the Commonwealth's economy.”

MMAP invests in small- to medium-sized manufacturers and funds capital equipment purchases and creates partnerships between the manufacturers and non-profit, academic or quasi-public partners.



Accutronics LCC , Chelmsford – $200,000

Aimtek , Auburn – $106,205

Allium Engineering , Somerville – $200,000

Alogus Innovation & Design , Somerville – $55,217

Atlas Devices , Chelmsford – $100,000

Bay State Machine , Easthampton – $179,000.00

Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing , Lee – $200,000

Cartamundi , East Longmeadow – $193,134

Elegant Stitches Inc. , Pittsfield – $198,930

Evans Machine Co. , Brockton – $200,000

Finwave Semiconductor Inc. , Waltham – $61,972

Gemline , Lawerence – $200,000

H&S Tool and Engineering Inc. , Fall River – $200,000

Innofiber , Sterling – $110,000

Iradion , Uxbridge – $84,255

Lenco Industries Inc. , Pittsfield – $200,000.00

OutCast Lures , Holliston – $58,894

RH Adhesives , Acton – $200,000

Salem Metal Inc. , Middleton – $200,000

South Shore Millwork Inc. , Norton – $200,000

Steele Canvas Basket Corp. , Wilmington – $139,851

Stergis Windows and Doors , Attleboro – $200,000 Wellness Croft Inc. , Plymouth – $100,000

Massachusetts Manufacturing Accelerate Program awardees