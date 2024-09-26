Masstech And Healey-Driscoll Administration Award More Than $3.5 Million To Manufacturers Across Massachusetts Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & automation News)
MassTech and Healey-Driscoll Administration award more than $3.5 million to manufacturers across Massachusetts
The Healey-Driscoll Administration and MassTech Collaborative's (MassTech's) Center for Advanced manufacturing (CAM) announced more than $3.5 million in grants to 23 manufacturing companies through the Massachusetts Manufacturing Accelerate Program (MMAP), which aims to strengthen supply chains and spur growth in the manufacturing sector.
The grants will support the creation of up to 130 advanced manufacturing jobs in Massachusetts and training for up to 151 workers.
Massachusetts Economic Development Secretary and MassTech board chair Yvonne Hao announced the awards during the fourth annual Manufacturing Mash-Up, an annual event hosted by CAM that brings together companies, students, and state officials to foster innovation and strengthen partnerships in the manufacturing sector.
Yvonne Hao, Secretary of Economic Development, says:“Massachusetts excels in advanced manufacturing because of our robust ecosystem made up of researchers discovering cutting-edge tools and technologies, universities spinning out startups and a pipeline of talented workers, and businesses advancing new solutions to meet global demands.
“We're excited to showcase the strength of our ecosystem at the annual Mash-Up event, and to invest in the manufacturing sector through these MMAP awards.”
Carolyn Kirk, Massachusetts Technology Collaborative CEO, says:“Every year, the Mash-Up proves Massachusetts has a vibrant and engaged manufacturing ecosystem.
“CAM is inspiring the next generation workforce to enter the field as evidenced by the hundreds of students who turn out to participate in the event.”
Ben Linville-Engler, chief investment strategist and acting director, Center for Advanced Manufacturing, says:“Massachusetts companies benefit from a state that engages with the private sector to catalyze collaborations with non-profit partners and provide the resources needed to make support growth in manufacturing through the adoption of state-of-the-art technologies.
“Programs like MMAP also invest in workers through new jobs and upskilling opportunities will help ensure we have a strong advanced manufacturing technology and talent base to support sectors across the Commonwealth's economy.”
MMAP invests in small- to medium-sized manufacturers and funds capital equipment purchases and creates partnerships between the manufacturers and non-profit, academic or quasi-public partners.
Massachusetts Manufacturing Accelerate Program awardees
Accutronics LCC , Chelmsford – $200,000
Aimtek , Auburn – $106,205
Allium Engineering , Somerville – $200,000
Alogus Innovation & Design , Somerville – $55,217
Atlas Devices , Chelmsford – $100,000
Bay State Machine , Easthampton – $179,000.00
Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing , Lee – $200,000
Cartamundi , East Longmeadow – $193,134
Elegant Stitches Inc. , Pittsfield – $198,930
Evans Machine Co. , Brockton – $200,000
Finwave Semiconductor Inc. , Waltham – $61,972
Gemline , Lawerence – $200,000
H&S Tool and Engineering Inc. , Fall River – $200,000
Innofiber , Sterling – $110,000
Iradion , Uxbridge – $84,255
Lenco Industries Inc. , Pittsfield – $200,000.00
OutCast Lures , Holliston – $58,894
RH Adhesives , Acton – $200,000
Salem Metal Inc. , Middleton – $200,000
South Shore Millwork Inc. , Norton – $200,000
Steele Canvas Basket Corp. , Wilmington – $139,851
Stergis Windows and Doors , Attleboro – $200,000
Wellness Croft Inc. , Plymouth – $100,000
