Cybellum Receives Frost & Sullivan's Competitive Strategy Award For Its Innovative Product Security Solutions

Cybellum's strategic approach combines advanced technologies with expert services to ensure comprehensive protection and regulatory compliance for automotive OEMs and suppliers

SAN ANTONIO, TX. – September 26, 2024 – Frost & Sullivan researched the automotive cybersecurity managed services and based on its analysis recognizes Cybellum Technologies with the 2024 European Competitive Strategy Leadership Award. The company is a security platform developer that helps device manufacturers keep their connected products secure and compliant. Cybellum's effective and robust automotive cybersecurity solutions mitigate cyberattack risks and build consumer trust, promoting the widespread adoption of next-generation, connected, and autonomous vehicle technologies. With a goal of creating a new standard for product security worldwide, the company exemplifies how to safeguard connected consumer products.

Cybellum partners with companies to build the best solution for every roadmap through a combination of technology, consulting and professional services. This trifold approach combines a robust security platform with expert-managed services and best practice guidance, which differentiates the company from its market competitors and charts its growth roadmap. The company's collaboration with industry experts and regulatory bodies is instrumental in shaping its strategic direction.

On the customer side, Cybellum's strategic and collaborative approach involves working closely with organizations to understand their product security maturity level and aligning solutions with their long-term objectives. This partnership model extends beyond the initial solution implementation, providing ongoing support and iterative improvements to maintain and enhance security postures in response to evolving threats and technological advancements, such as AI and new data sources for risk management. Moreover, customers gain leadership insights into managing product security instead of merely having vulnerabilities addressed, which highlights the importance of proactive approaches and lifecycle management. By leveraging these insights, Cybellum is well-positioned to provide tailored solutions that address each customer's unique needs while advancing the broader goal of enhancing product security across industries.

Dorothy Amy, senior industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan, observed:“Cybellum's Product Security Platform, as well as its CSMS Cockpit Solution streamlines cyber-assurance and incident response tasks for manufacturers, ensuring vehicles remain digitally secure and compliant with evolving regulations and vehicle type approval requirements. This solution swiftly identifies vulnerabilities, proactively monitors threats, and manages a comprehensive vehicle components database over their lifecycle, spanning approximately 20 years.”

The company taps into current growth opportunities by leveraging megatrends, such as generative AI and digital twin technologies, in its product portfolio to enhance security measures and bolster its technology leadership. Cybellum's continuous innovation optimizes the customer ownership experience as it releases new products and versions regularly. Its strategic partnerships and comprehensive suite of services tailored to the automotive industry bolster the company's growth potential and brand equity. These collaborations increase Cybellum's credibility and access to new customers as well as validate its expertise and capabilities, enhancing its reputation as a leader in automotive cybersecurity solutions.

“Cybellum is leading the automotive cybersecurity solutions and managed services market due to its focused strategies, helping it to outpace competitors. The company combines advanced security platform with expert-managed services, differentiating it in the market and paving its roadmap. Overall, it develops and implements its strategies with its customers in mind, securing its position as a trusted partner and market leader,” added Samantha Fisher, Best Practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in devising a strong growth strategy and robustly implementing it. The recipient has shown strength in terms of innovation in products and technologies, leadership in customer value, as well as speed in response to market needs. The award looks at the emerging market players in the industry and recognizes their best practices that are positioned for future growth excellence.

“We are honored to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan for our leadership in automotive cybersecurity solutions,” said Slava Bronfman, CEO and co-founder of Cybellum.“This award highlights our commitment to driving innovation and delivering proactive, robust defenses against evolving cyber threats. By partnering with automotive OEMs and suppliers, we ensure that their products remain secure and compliant in an increasingly complex regulatory landscape. This recognition validates our strategic approach, combining cutting-edge technology with expert services, to not only safeguard connected vehicles but also advance the industry toward a more secure future.

Cybellum is where teams do product security. OEMs, suppliers and device manufacturers such as Jaguar Land Rover, Audi, Faurecia, Supermicro, Danaher, and Rolls Royce use Cybellum's Product Security Platform and services to manage the main aspects of their cybersecurity operations across business units and lifecycle stages. From Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) to Vulnerability Management, Compliance Evidence Creation, and Incident Response, teams ensure their connected products are fundamentally secure and compliant – and stay that way. To learn more visit

