Investornewsbreaks Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc. (OTC: BOTY) Inks Broadcasting Agreement With Maybacks Global Entertainment

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lingerie Fighting Championships (OTC: BOTY) , a sports-entertainment company focused on producing unique mixed martial arts (“MMA”) events, has signed a broadcast deal with Maybacks Global Entertainment. According to the agreement, Fighting Championships events and reality will air on Maybacks' Toro TV, which caters to a mostly male audience and is marketed as“TV for the bold.” The announcement noted that Toro TV is available to more than 150,000,000 viewers in 180 countries, including China and India.

“We're excited to work with Maybacks and Toro TV, and share our unique brand of sports entertainment with their audience,” said Lingerie Fighting Championships CEO Shaun Donnelly in the press release.“We've always attracted a big TV audience. The challenge has been surviving the executives who want us to do 'family-friendly' shows rather than the shows our fans actually want to see. . . . We see this as a great opportunity to grow our companies together.”

About Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc.

Lingerie Fighting Championships is a sports-entertainment company focused on producing unique mixed martial arts ("MMA") events for live audiences and television viewers that feature female MMA fighters.

.

