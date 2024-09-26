Army Chief Examines Royal Air Force's Capabilities, Capacity For Strategic Deterrence

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 26 (Petra)-- Major General Yousef Ahmed Al-Hunaiti, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, looked over the Martyr Muwaffaq Salti Air Base's personnel and weaponry readiness today, Thursday, to assess the base's air power and ability to achieve strategic deterrence. The Commander of the Royal Air Force welcomed him.The progress of operational, training, and logistical matters, future plans, and the ongoing efforts of the at various operational and humanitarian levels were briefed to Major General Al-Hunaiti.Al-Hunaiti praised the readiness and preparation of the base's numerous squadrons during his tour, saying that they were ready for any task that might come their way.He also saw the newest equipment weapons, and equipment, such as the Simulation Aviation Center, which saves time, effort, and training in different weather conditions for the ranks of the weapons.He emphasized that the process of development and modernization is ongoing, and that the supply of aircraft, gear, and weapons continues in a way that guarantees the armed forces' ability to fulfill their mission of defending the Kingdom's land and skies.During one of the air flights, Al-Hunaiti flew an F16 aircraft over the border fronts with the base pilots and saluted the Border Guards for their efforts to safeguard the country and its resources.In the guest book, he wrote a note honoring the bravery and selflessness of the martyr Muwaffaq Al-Sultani and his fellow members of the Royal Air Force.After meeting with the base's staff, Major General Al-Hunaiti, who was accompanied by several senior Armed Forces officers, expressed to them His Majesty the Supreme Commander's pride in their exceptional level of morale and readiness to perform their assigned tasks with efficiency and competence in order to protect the country's borders.