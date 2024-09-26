Israel Violating His Country's Sovereignty, Killing Civilians : Lebanese Caretaker Prime Minister

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Caretaker Prime of Lebanon Najib Mikati affirmed that the Israeli entity is violating his country's by sending warplanes and drones to its skies, killing civilians, destroying homes, and forcing families to flee under dire humanitarian conditions, spreading fear and terror among the Lebanese citizens in full view of the world.

During an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, Mikati said that his country has become the victim of cyber, aerial, and naval aggression, which could escalate into a ground aggression and a large-scale regional war.

He expressed hope that he could come back to Lebanon armed with explicit stance from the Security Council calling for the cessation of this aggression and for the respect of the sovereignty and safety of his country

