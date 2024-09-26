Inventhelp Inventor Develops Vehicle Windshield Accessory To Block Bright Light (PLB-322)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a vehicle accessory for vehicle windshields to block out bright headlights or sunlight glare," said an inventor, from Evesham, N.J., "so I invented the GORESHIELD. My design would offer an improved view to help prevent visibility-related accidents."

The invention provides an effective way to block out bright light while driving. In doing so, it eliminates the need to squint to see the roadway ahead. As a result, it helps avoid eyestrain and fatigue. It also increases visibility, comfort and safety. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for motorists, households, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-PLB-322, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED