(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on Chicagoland Habitat for Humanity

Wesco , the inaugural sponsor of Chicagoland Habitat Regional Repair Collaborativ , is excited the share the story of Valerie, a proud Marine veteran who served from 1999 - 2002.

Thanks to Will County Habitat for Humanity, her home recently received much-needed repairs. Read her story below.

Valerie, a Marine veteran who served her country with pride from 1999 to 2002, has always approached life with the discipline and strength she learned in the military. After her service, she returned to her home in Will County, a place filled with memories and a deep sense of connection to her father, who had also served in the armed forces. Her home was her sanctuary, but as the years passed, it began to show signs of wear-drafty windows, a crumbling driveway, and stairs that were becoming increasingly difficult to navigate safely.

Valerie, however, is not one to shy away from challenges. When she learned about Will County Habitat for Humanity, she reached out, hoping they might be able to help her restore her beloved home. She had heard of their work in the community, building and repairing homes for veterans, and knew they shared her values of service and giving back.

The team at Habitat for Humanity responded with the same dedication that Valerie had shown in her years of service. They replaced her old, leaky windows, allowing her to enjoy the view of her garden once more. They installed a sturdy handrail on her stairway, giving her peace of mind as she moved around her home. And they blacktopped her driveway, making it safe and accessible once again.

For Valerie, these repairs were more than just physical improvements-they were a renewal of the pride she felt in her home. "It's beautiful now," she said with a smile, as she looked out of her new windows at the garden she loved to tend.

Through her involvement with both Habitat for Humanity and Allen Force, Valerie has found not just support, but a sense of community that enriches her life. She expresses deep gratitude for the opportunities to engage with others and to make a positive impact in the lives of fellow veterans.

As she reflects on her journey, Valerie knows that these organizations have helped her not just by repairing her home, but by strengthening her sense of purpose and belonging. And for Will County Habitat for Humanity, the opportunity to support someone like Valerie is a powerful reminder of their mission-to build homes, communities, and hope.

