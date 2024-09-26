Israeli Occupation Forces Murder 41,534 Civilians, Injures 96,092 Others Since Beginning Of Genocide On Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The Israeli forces (IOF) murdered at least 41,534 Palestinian civilians and at least 96,092 others since the beginning of the genocide that the Israeli occupation has been committing against the Gaza Strip in October 2023.

Medical sources in Gaza reported that the IOF committed four massacres against Palestinian families in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, slaughtering 39 civilians and injuring 86 others, adding that many remain under the rubble and scattered on the streets, as the IOF has been preventing ambulance and civil defense crews from reaching them.

A man and a woman react following an Israeli strike on a school sheltering displaced Palestinians in Falluja near the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip on September 26, 2024. (Photo by Omar Al-Qattaa / AFP)

For its part, the Palestinian civil defense stated that the Israeli occupation bombed Al-Faluja School in Jabalia refugee camp, north of the Gaza Strip, confirming the martyrdom of 15 civilians (mostly women and children) who were murdered by the IOF. The Israeli occupation also injured dozens of civilians after its bombardment of Al-Faluja School, the civil defense indicated, adding that rescue teams are still searching for missing persons under the rubble.

