China Open: World No. 1 Sinner Advances, Wei Sijia Sails Into Second Round

(MENAFN- IANS) Beijing, Sep 26 (IANS) Italy's top-ranked Jannik Sinner came back to defeat Nicolas Jarry from Chile 4-6, 6-3, 6-1, while Chinese player Wei Sijia cruised into the second round of the China Open here on Thursday.

"Here is a very special tournament. The support always means so much to me," the reigning China Open men's singles champion Sinner said after the match. "Obviously, starting every is not easy. He [Jarry] was serving really well. Then in the second set, I managed to break him early, which made me confident to win the game."

The 20-year-old Wei beat Elena-Gabriela Ruse of Romania 6-4, 7-6 (6), and she was the only Chinese player to claim victory on Thursday, reports Xinhua. "I didn't perform well last year, so after a whole year of training, I hope I can attain new heights," Wei noted. "My first win at China Open means a lot. Many fans came to cheer for me, and I was really excited. I tried to seize the victory with my utmost effort."

The tournament's opening ceremony was held on Thursday evening before table tennis icon Ma Long, China's most decorated Olympian with six gold medals, attended the coin toss of the first-round match between Wang Yafan of China and American Ashlyn Krueger. In more than two hours, the 30-year-old Wang lost to Krueger 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Other Chinese players including Wang Xiyu, Yao Xinxin and Zhou Yi were eliminated in the first round.

On Friday, Jessica Pegula and Carlos Alcaraz, both second-seeded in the women's and men's singles, respectively, will start their journey at the 2024 China Open, while Olympic mixed doubles silver medalist Zhang Zhizhen will confront Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

"Just coming from the ATP 250 Hangzhou Tennis Open, I lost the final there. It is a bit sad at the moment. I had to hurry here to Beijing. I need to unwind and relax," the 27-year-old Zhang said. "I think I am on the right track."