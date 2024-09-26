Declaring Los Angeles As The Leading Design Hotspot, Dwell Launches New Home Tours

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The LA event offers attendees in-person tours of three architecturally outstanding private residences and Frank Lloyd Wright's Hollyhock House

This fall, Dwell will relaunch its exclusive and highly popular home tours of some of the most innovative residences in America. The first event will be held on Saturday, October 19th, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

PDT , and up to 300 guests will have the opportunity to tour three remarkable structures that represent the future of home design on the Eastside of Los Angeles.

The ticketed three-hour event also includes a one-year subscription or renewal to Dwell and Dwell magazine, an exclusive gift bag, a coffee meetup from Canyon Coffee to kick off the tour and meet fellow attendees, and first access to future Home tours. Additional stops on the tour include Frank Lloyd Wright's Hollyhock House , where guests will check in and explore the grounds before the event starts. A portion of proceeds from ticket sales will be made to the Barnsdall Art Park Foundation to support the continued preservation of the Hollyhock House.



"It's no secret that Los Angeles currently has one of the most dynamic design scenes in the country," says William Hanley, Dwell's Editor-in-Chief. "The three very different homes we've chosen for the tour each demonstrate why what people are building in LA is so exciting right now. Our editorial team has specifically chosen them because of the architects and designers' commitment to the city's famed spirit of experimentation."

The three private residences featured on the tour represent new thinking about residential design, and provide attendees with a diverse range of themes, styles, and architectural challenges:



Atwater House, Atwater Village : One half of the daring and playfully irreverent architecture firm Design, Bitches, Rebecca Rudolph, and her husband Collin Thompson of Gensler, just completed their own home . Since the project began nearly 25 years ago it has served as a testing ground for new ideas.

Renovated Craftsman, Los Feliz: Architect Chet Callahan renovated his own

historic home , a craftsman dating from somewhere between 1895 and 1905, preserving its original detail while adding a bold, contemporary addition. Abbott Hill House, Highland Park: Designer Isaac Resnikoff and Lizz Wasserman built the perfect perch in Highland Park on a steep site with sustainability in mind. It's a casually artistic home designed by Lizz's architect father and landscape architect mother. It's a beautiful blend of aesthetics and ecology.

Tickets are sold at specified time slots offered between 9 AM and 3:30 PM, check-in will take place outside of the entrance of Hollyhock House at Barnsdall Park, beginning at 9:00am PDT. Attendees will have opportunities to hear from Dwell's editorial team and the homeowners throughout the day. Tickets and more information can be found here.

ABOUT DWELL

Dwell's mission is simple: We champion home design that improves people's lives. From daily content on Dwell to our social media channels to our celebrated 24-year-old print magazine, we feature new ideas about what a home can and should be, offer expert advice for making your own space a better place to live, and provide a marketplace for the best-designed products available. Dwell is part of Recurrent , a digital media company with over 15 enthusiast brands.

