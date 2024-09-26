Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Tracking & Emergency Assistance Summoning Device (PDK-515)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new wristband with wireless tracking and emergency assistance summoning features to help a parent or guardian locate the wearer if needed," said an inventor, from Rochester,

Minn., "so I invented the E Z FINDER. My design would allow the wearer to be found in a timely manner to increase safety."

The invention provides a wearable personal tracking and emergency assistance summoning device. In doing so, it can be used to locate a lost, wandering, or abducted individual. As a result, it increases safety, and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a discreet and secure design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for children, the elderly or persons with cognitive disabilities or other persons in need of additional personal security and safety protections. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-PDK-515, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .



SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED