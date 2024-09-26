5 Holiday Gifts Kids (And Parents!) Will Love

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- There's a chill in the air, the leaves are changing, and pumpkin spice is just about everywhere. Which can only mean one thing: The holidays are coming! Are you ready to start making your list and checking it twice? Cali's Books is here to help with interactive books that spark joy long after the season ends.

Courtney English is a passionate pediatric occupational therapist & mom. She's committed to helping children address their physical, social and emotional development-along with cognition and sensory processing skills. Courtney uses her large social media following to help families overcome their toddlers' sleep struggles. With Wind Down, she's turned her proven method into an empowering bedtime book and joyful nightly routine for parents and young children.

Why books make the best gifts.

Books offer so much more than a momentary thrill. The right story can transport kids to new places, fuel their imaginations, teach them about the world around them and inspire a lifelong love of reading. And studies show that reading for just 20 minutes a day improves kids' vocabularies, critical thinking skills and confidence.

But finding time to read together isn't always easy. That's where Cali's Books comes in, with interactive books designed to make early reading easy and fun. With press-and-play buttons, lively music and audio narration, young children can enjoy storytime with parents or all on their own. Plus, all of the books on this list are rechargeable for endless reading, learning and play.

1. Wind Down with Courtney English

Know a toddler who struggles to get to sleep? An exhausted parent desperate to put bedtime battles to rest? Wind Down might just be their best gift ever. Created in collaboration with pediatric occupational therapist Courtney English, this sound book helps ease young children to sleep with a calming nightly ritual of six sensory activities set to music. From connection to movement to deep breathing, each step in the routine prepares kids' minds and bodies for a restful night.



Spread even more cheer: Gift a whole collection of nighttime reading with the

Bedtime Bundle . The set includes Wind Down along with

Twinkle Little Star and Bedtime: Six Classical Pieces.

2. Contemos by Olga Segura

This next pick is perfect for bilingual families or anyone interested in introducing a new language early. Little ones will love to sing, dance and count along with Contemos , a Spanish-language sound book based on the traditional Latin American nursery rhyme, Un Elefante Se Balanceaba. Each elephant invites another to dance with them, because dancing is even more fun when we do it together! Created in collaboration with film producer and activist, Olga Segura, the story shares an important message of teamwork, unity and shared joy.

Spread even more cheer: Kickstart their Spanish-language library with the Spanish Bundle . The set includes Contemos and a Spanish Nursery Rhymes book.

3. You Are My Sunshine: Six Nursery Rhymes



The holidays are a great time to introduce family traditions, new and old! What better way than to share some of the nursery rhymes you grew up with? This vibrant sound book brings together six timeless tunes like You Are My Sunshine, Doctor Foster and Rain, Rain, Go Away. Little ones can sing, dance and create lasting memories with the people they love most.

Spread even more cheer:

Complete their classic collection with The Nursery Rhyme Bundle , which brings together five sound books for a total of 30 nursery rhymes! From Patty Cake to Humpty Dumpty, it's the perfect gift for endless sing-along fun.

4. The Nutcracker: Six Tchaikovsky Pieces



This next gift brings the magic of the holidays to life with music from Tchaikovsky's beloved Nutcracker ballet. Songs like Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy and March of the Toy Soldiers make the perfect introduction to classical music. Lively illustrations and charming characters add to the festive fun. Gift it under the tree, in their stocking or as an extra-special advent calendar surprise.

Spread even more cheer:

Elf's Holiday Set combines The Nutcracker and Jingle Bells sound books for double the holiday spirit.

5. infinibook



If you're looking for a gift that really brings the wow factor, the infinibook is it. Created for 3-7-year olds, the infinibook is Cali's Books' new interactive reader that looks and feels like a physical book. Beautifully designed paperback booklets connect with the reader to bring their favorite stories to life. Montessori-style games at the end of each story reinforce learning and keep the fun going.

The best part? You can record your voice narrating the stories, so kids can read with you even when you can't be by their side. A lasting keepsake and educational tool in one, the infinibook is perfect for grandparents, parents or anyone who wants to make a big impression on the little ones in their life this holiday season.

Spread even more cheer: Cali's Books offers a range of infinibook bundles , whether you want to gift an entire library or just get them started with the experience. Each booklet in the bundle features a fresh take on a classic story, from The Three Little Pigs to Cinderella.

ABOUT CALI'S BOOKS

Based in Los Angeles,

Cali's Books is a publishing house on a mission to introduce young children to the joyful world of words and music.

What began as a one-woman show in Cali's family garage has blossomed into a global team of dedicated professionals. We're proud to be a predominantly woman-operated business dedicated to uniting families through diversity and a shared passion for reading.

