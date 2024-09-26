Hilco Wholesale Solutions Retained As Exclusive Disposition Agent For Andersen & Sons Shelling, Inc.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NORTHBROOK, Ill., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Wholesale Solutions, LLC (Hilco), a division of Hilco Consumer – Retail, is pleased to announce its retention by Andersen & Sons Shelling, Inc., (Andersen) as their exclusive disposition agent. Hilco will oversee the preparation, marketing, and disposition of inventory located at Andersen's Vina, CA facility.

Over the coming weeks, Hilco will facilitate the sale of a wide variety of premium raw and work-in-progress (WIP) inventory, as well as any remaining Finished/Retail Ready inventory. This highly sought inventory includes in-shell and raw varieties of almonds, walnuts, macadamias, pecans, and cashews.

"We are honored to be entrusted with this responsibility by Andersen," said Ray Armendariz, CEO at Hilco Wholesale Solutions. "Our team is committed to ensuring a smooth and efficient process to maximize value for all participants."

Given the high demand, interested buyers are encouraged to act quickly to secure the freshest and highest quality selections. For more information or to express interest please contact

Santa Riggio at [email protected] .

About Andersen & Sons Shelling, Inc.

Founded in 1904, Andersen & Sons Shelling, Inc. is a fourth-generation, family-owned company based in Vina, California. Specializing in the production of conventional and organic walnuts, the company offers a range of products including in-shell walnuts, raw kernels, and organic varieties. Andersen provides vertically integrated services such as farm management, walnut hulling, drying, packaging, shipping, and pasteurization, ensuring top-quality products for its customers across various industries. With over a century of expertise, Andersen & Sons Shelling remains committed to sustainable practices and delivering excellence in nut processing.

ABOUT HILCO CONSUMER-RETAIL

Hilco Consumer – Retail is a trusted partner that delivers a wide range of analytical, advisory, asset monetization, and capital investment solutions to help define and execute non-core strategic initiatives for our retail and consumer goods clients around the world. Leveraging knowledge gained over more than three decades, Hilco Consumer-Retail's activities fall into several principal categories including Virtual Store Management Technology, Capital Solutions, Inventory Solutions, Fixtures, Furniture and Equipment Monetization and M&A Facilitation. Hilco Consumer-Retail ( ) is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global. As a Hilco Global company ( ), the solutions Hilco Consumer-Retail Group provides also extend to broader, holistic packages encompassing Real Estate, Intellectual Property, and other asset classes.

