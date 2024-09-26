Prime Award National Business Innovator Award - 2024 Goes To Ron Harding, Author And Top Business Consultant

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ron Harding

"We are thrilled to highlight Ron Harding with this award." ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a triumphant celebration of pioneering business ingenuity throughout the transformative year of 2024, the Prime Award has been bestowed upon Ron Harding , a top business consultant and author. This prestigious recognition applauds his extraordinary contributions to the nuanced realm of writing. It designates Harding as the quintessential benchmark for avant-garde business practices, setting an elevated standard resonating across industries throughout the unfolding year.

Harding is honored with the Prime Award for National Business Innovator - 2024 for his groundbreaking contributions to career development and business innovation. As a visionary life coach, author, and consultant, Harding has redefined the path to professional success through his Six Steps to Six Figures program, empowering individuals to build six-figure careers without needing a traditional college degree. His book, "Hidden Talent: How To Build a Six-Figure Career Without a College Degree , Professional Certifications, or Even the Slightest Experience," highlights his revolutionary approach to career growth, offering strategies that resonate in today's evolving job market.

The Prime Award, emblematic of distinction across diverse business sectors, serves as both a commendation and an inspiring call to action, urging industry leaders to persist in the relentless pursuit of innovation in our ever-evolving modern landscape.

With an infectious enthusiasm for this well-deserved accolade, Prime Managing Director Aurora DeRose remarked,“We are elated and proud to cast the spotlight on Harding with this award. His unwavering dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation in writing and business consulting is commendable and serves as a testament to his commitment to excellence.”

DeRose, a staunch advocate for innovation's transformative power, underscored its pivotal role, stating,“Innovation is the pulsating heart of entrepreneurship. Aspiring business owners must not merely acknowledge its essence but internalize its overarching significance, constantly exploring multifaceted avenues and mastering the art of leveraging it effectively.”

Drawing wisdom from business titan Howard Schultz, former chairman of Starbucks, the resounding message echoes that genuine innovation is inherently disruptive. Schultz's stirring words,“Innovation must be disruptive. You've got to fracture and break the rules and disrupt,” underscore the transformative nature of authentic innovation, urging entrepreneurs to dismantle conventions and boldly pioneer new territories.

As Harding luxuriates in the well-deserved limelight of the Prime Award, this recognition extends beyond acknowledging individual achievements. It serves as an indelible reminder to the expansive business community that innovation isn't just a choice but the propelling force steering success in the dynamic tapestry of contemporary business. Harding's story becomes more than an inspirational tale; it becomes a rallying call, encouraging others to embrace disruption, navigate uncharted waters, and embark on the transformative journey shaping the promising future of global business.

Harding's 18 years of leadership in transforming a global non-profit's IT infrastructure, combined with his innovative work in career coaching, have established him as a leader who consistently pushes the boundaries of what's possible. This award recognizes Harding's relentless drive to challenge conventional wisdom and his commitment to empowering others to succeed through self-learning, emotional intelligence, and resilience. His work serves as a beacon of inspiration, exemplifying the spirit of innovation and excellence that the Prime Award celebrates.

Amanda Kent

Boundless Media USA

+1 313-403-5636

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.