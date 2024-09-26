Pinarayi Vijayan Inaugurates Kerala Travel Mart

(MENAFN- IANS) Kochi, Sep 26 (IANS) Kerala Chief Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday inaugurated the state's flagship event 'Kerala Mart' (KTM), saying that steps are being taken to the state a hub of wellness tourism.

“We envisage a care economy, which will cater to the comforts of the young and the aged alike. That will bring us more as well,” said the Chief Minister in his inaugural address to the 12th edition of KTM, Asia's biggest sector event that attracts stakeholders from around the world.

He added that Kerala is committed to reviving tourism in the aftermath of the Wayanad tragedy during this monsoon by going ahead with its special marketing campaigns that seek to instil confidence among travellers in the state.

“Tourism in other parts of the district and the state remain unaffected. We should put out responsible dissemination of correct and updated information,” said the Chief Minister.

State Tourism Minister Mohammed Riyas said Kerala Tourism has witnessed a remarkable and resilient journey after the travel and hospitality industry suffered a terrible downturn during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Bouncing back from the crisis, tourism has not only reached pre-pandemic level buoyancy but even surpassed it with a record 2.18 crore domestic tourist arrivals in 2023, registering an increase of 15.92 per cent over 2022. There was also a surge in foreign tourist arrivals with their number touching 6.49 lakh, representing an impressive growth of 87.83 per cent as compared to 2022,” said Riyas.

The buyers at this edition of KTM clocked the highest-ever total of 2,839 (vis-à-vis the standing record of 1,305 in 2018), while the domestic category adds up to 2,035.

Of the 808 foreign buyers from 76 countries at KTM 2024, 67 are from the UK, 60 from the Gulf and 55 from the US. While the buyers from Russia total 34, those from the rest of Europe total 245. There are 41 buyers from Africa; others are from East Asia. Maharashtra (578) tops the domestic buyers, followed by Delhi (340) and Gujarat (263).

Riyas further pointed out that Kerala has drawn up ambitious plans to promote the state as a“leading choice” for MICE Tourism and Destination Weddings.

“The state's connectivity is set to leap forward with the completion of the national highway by next year along with greenfield, coastal and hilly highways. No major destination of the state is more than a few hours away for the visitors - be it serene beaches, backwaters or stunning hill stations,” said Riyas.

Emphasising that investment and innovations are the two pillars of Kerala Tourism, he said the state has set an ambitious target of netting 30 per cent of the State's GDP from the sector.

For the next three days, there will be numerous business sessions and then from September 30, there will also be a five-day post-mart tour across Kerala for select buyers who attended the event.

The 12th KTM accords special focus to Kerala as a wedding destination.