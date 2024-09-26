Carrier Johnson + Culture And Communita Atelier Announce Merger, Expanding Design Capabilities

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Carrier Johnson + CULTURE is excited to announce its merger with Communita | Atelier, integrating the two firms to expand their design influence and service offerings.

SEATTLE, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 1990 in Seattle,

Communita | Atelier is recognized for its innovative, sustainable landscape architecture that harmonizes nature with urban environments. Over the years, the firm has built a reputation for creating spaces that blend landscape, architecture, and urban planning.

Carrier Johnson + Culture is a multi-disciplinary design firm with a long history of architecture, interiors, and urban design. Known for its forward-thinking projects, the firm integrates culture, technology, and design to create functional, vibrant spaces that serve diverse client needs.

With Communita | Atelier now part of Carrier Johnson + Culture, the combined firm will offer a broader range of services, integrating architecture, landscape architecture, and urban planning to deliver innovative, holistic design solutions that meet the evolving needs of the market.

"The merger opens exciting opportunities in the Pacific Northwest," said Ben Gist, Managing Principal, Seattle at Carrier Johnson + Culture. "With Communita | Atelier's landscape expertise now part of our team, we can offer even more integrated and impactful designs."

Alex Shkerich, Founding Principal of Communita | Atelier, added, "This merger allows us to scale our vision while staying true to our commitment to sustainable, thoughtful design. We're excited for what's ahead."

The integrated firm will deliver design solutions for a variety of projects, from large urban developments to cohesive, connected environments, continuing its focus on innovation, sustainability, and a culture-focused design approach.

About Carrier Johnson + Culture

Carrier Johnson + Culture is an award-winning Architecture, Interiors, Landscape, Planning and Graphics firm based in San Diego, with offices in Los Angeles, Seattle, and Atlanta. They specialize in workplace, multifamily, mixed-use, affordable housing, public, higher education, hospitality, and commercial projects. Founded in 1977, the firm offers a unique, holistic design approach to their clients and project users.

Jeff Haack

Carrier Johnson + Culture

[email protected]

760.936.3760

SOURCE Carrier Johnson + Culture

