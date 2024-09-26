Therap Integrates With A New Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) Aggregator Interface To Support Care Providers In Connecticut

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORRINGTON, Conn., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the national leader in delivering HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions for organizations within the Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), and broader human services sector, has successfully interfaced with a new Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) aggregator in Connecticut. This collaboration signifies a major advancement in electronic documentation for care providers, delivering an efficient solution for EVV services. It addresses the evolving needs of service providers by enabling the use of Therap Services for additional codes in Personal Care Services and Home Health Care Services across the state.

As outlined by the Connecticut Department of Developmental Services (DDS), service providers, fiscal intermediaries, and agencies are required to comply with EVV regulations under the federal requirements established by the 21st Century Cures Act. Therap's integration ensures that care providers in Connecticut remain fully compliant with these federal mandates.

Consistent with the Act, Therap's EVV software captures the required data, including the type of service performed, the date, time, and location of service delivery, as well as the individual receiving care and the caregiver providing the service. This ensures that services are delivered according to the service plan authorized by Connecticut DDS, while also supporting the appropriate management and expenditure of publicly funded resources.

Therap's integration has enhanced the management of EVV data while ensuring compliance with the 21st Century Cures Act. This integration streamlines the process of exchanging Scheduling/EVV data, providing a comprehensive solution that enables service providers to document data directly from the point of service. Therap's EVV tools allow users at both agency and state levels to easily monitor care providers' schedules, track duration, and manage other essential elements through Therap's web and mobile applications. This integration not only simplifies processes for care providers in Connecticut but also strengthens compliance with state and federal regulations, ensuring that consistent and effective care is delivered.

