New Optimization Service To Upscale Bookings To Airbnb Vacation Rentals

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) / -- gr today announced“Get more bookings”, a new service. Getting more bookings is a service that helps owners and property managers improve the exposure of their vacation rental property/ies, bring more reservations, and increase their occupancy rate.

“This is missing from the Market; there are tools and features out there the owners and property managers are completely unaware of; setting up and implementing these correctly can bring a surge of new bookings to their properties. And this is what we do for them,” says Mr. Kostas Papachatzis, CEO at gr.

Features and benefits of“ Get more bookings” include.

.Increased exposure to the owners' short-term rental properties

.More reservations

.Reduced dependence on vacation rental sites - lower fees.

“Get more bookings” will be available starting today at an hourly cost of 60$. For more information on“Get more bookings”, visit:

About gr: A property management company based in Greece working with clients globally as well as locally, with work related but not limited to managing villas and mansions for the past 20 years, with a track record of more than 80 villas more than 5000 bookings, and a cancellation rate of less than 5%.

In addition the company provides services such as:

.Maximize bookings (via our new“Get more bookings” service)

.Conduct Vacation rental Market Research

.Provide onboarding services to rental sites and travel agencies for large accounts.

Kostas Papachatzis

gr

+30 21 0981 0348

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.