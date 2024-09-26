WATSKIN Announces Partnership With Breast Cancer Research Foundation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WATSKIN BCRF Collection

WATSKIN

BCRF

Introducing Limited Edition Pink Collection in Support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- WATSKIN , the luxury UPF 50+ sunwear brand founded by Lois Robbins, is proud to announce their partnership with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) to continue in their mission to prevent and cure breast cancer by advancing the world's most promising research.

“I have been an avid supporter of BCRF for years and have always been passionate about their mission. As a female-led brand, this is a cause that touches each and every one of us. We are honored to partner with such an important organization,” shares Founder Lois Robbins.

As part of their commitment to this cause, WATSKIN is donating 10% of the purchase price of their pink collection to BCRF all year long. The WATSKIN pink collection features two of their iconic styles, the Sienna Hat and Ryann Bodysuit. These pieces were designed to allow women to feel and look their best. WATSKIN is committed to creating thoughtfully designed protective sunwear so women can live an active life effortlessly and elegantly.

“We are thrilled to have WATSKIN join the BCRF partner family,” said BCRF CSO Dorraya El-Ashry, PhD.“By supporting the largest private funder of breast cancer research in the world, WATSKIN is making a genuine and tangible impact on moving lifesaving research forward, faster.”

By formally partnering with the BCRF, WATSKIN contributes to BCRF by supporting their mission to advance life-saving research and one day eliminate breast cancer.

The pink collection will be available on September 26th and shoppable on WATSKIN's website watskinsunwear and on Instagram at @watskinofficial.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Sabrina Levine | ... | (917) 769-4434

Nicole Waldman | ... | (805) 404-8152

GET SOCIAL WITH US: @watskinofficial on Instagram

About the Breast Cancer Research Foundation:

Breast cancer is a complex disease with no simple solution. Research is the key to stopping it in its tracks. Founded in 1993 by Evelyn H. Lauder, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation is the largest private funder of breast cancer research in the world. By investing in the best minds in science to examine every aspect of the disease from prevention to metastasis-and fostering cross-disciplinary collaboration-BCRF is accelerating the entire field and moving us closer to the answers we urgently need to be the end of breast cancer. Learn more and get involved at BCRF.

About WATSKIN:

Experience the sun safely, comfortably, and confidently with WATSKIN, an elevated UPF 50+ sunwear brand created by Lois Robbins. WATSKIN empowers women of all ages to lead an active life effortlessly and elegantly, featuring sophisticated catsuits, bodysuits, swimsuits and more. WATSKIN proudly supports the Melanoma Research Alliance with every purchase.

Nicole Waldman

Sabrina Levine Communications

+1 805-404-8152

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.